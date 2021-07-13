Overcoming Setbacks: What Advice George Khouri Offers To Those Dealing With Stress and Burnout

Hailing from Los Angeles, George Khouri is a multi-faceted writer, actor, artist, rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is a leader in the new school of contemporary artists who use their vast variety of talents to create art and music across all mediums. Khouri captures the essence of what it means to be a modern artist.



While at the height of his career, Khouri shows no signs of slowing any time soon, but also acknowledges the challenges and setbacks of the music industry. He always tries to remind himself that music is therapy, noting that if you don’t feel like creating, then become a listener and a fan of the art just as much as you are a creator of the art.



Khouri indicates that his largest challenge has always been being talented in a variety of areas, but he’s found that when he became project oriented, it helped him to focus on knocking out one thing before moving on to the next. He states:



“When you approach everything at once, it’s difficult to fully execute your goal. Engage in all the things you’re interested in, but go full force on one thing at a time!”



You can hear more from Khouri at his Insta: https://www.instagram.com/georgekhouritv/