Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Overcoming Setbacks: What Advice George Khouri Offers To Those Dealing With Stress and Burnout

“When you approach everything at once, it’s difficult to fully execute your goal. Engage in all the things you’re interested in, but go full force on one thing at a time!”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Hailing from Los Angeles, George Khouri is a multi-faceted writer, actor, artist, rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is a leader in the new school of contemporary artists who use their vast variety of talents to create art and music across all mediums. Khouri captures the essence of what it means to be a modern artist.

While at the height of his career, Khouri shows no signs of slowing any time soon, but also acknowledges the challenges and setbacks of the music industry. He always tries to remind himself that music is therapy, noting that if you don’t feel like creating, then become a listener and a fan of the art just as much as you are a creator of the art.

Khouri indicates that his largest challenge has always been being talented in a variety of areas, but he’s found that when he became project oriented, it helped him to focus on knocking out one thing before moving on to the next. He states:

“When you approach everything at once, it’s difficult to fully execute your goal. Engage in all the things you’re interested in, but go full force on one thing at a time!”

You can hear more from Khouri at his Insta: https://www.instagram.com/georgekhouritv/

    Leonel Garcia

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How a Positive Mindset Can Help You Succeed in Business

    by Kyra Taylor
    Community//

    Stephanie Menjivar of Menji Media: “Do your research”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    What This Music Artist Taught Me About Passion, Determination & Creativity

    by Sofia Vargas
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.