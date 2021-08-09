Overcoming Setbacks: How Artists P8N Overcame Anxiety and Made a Name for Himself in the Industry

American singer and songwriter P8N hails from Atlanta, and is one of the youngest names in the music industry today who is making a name for himself and catching the attention of labels, producers, engineers and fellow musicians.

Always having a love for music, P8N started singing at age 3, and had already written his first song by the time he was 13, which caught labels’ attention. By age 15, he was writing and collaborating with other artists.

Now at 18 years old, P8N shows no signs of slowing anytime soon, and his first single now has over 400,000 views on YouTube. He knows that having a career in music is what he was meant to do, and has been dedicating himself fully in the studio and grinding it out ever since.

Even while experiencing the highest of highs that the music industry has to offer, P8N has also suffered from anxiety in the past. He now is better equipped to detect when it’s happening and has more effective coping skills.

Finding fame at such a young age isn’t easy, but P8N has been making the most of his career and is set to release his first major independent project soon. He has a unique way of taking his own emotions and experiences as a teenager and turning it into songs that are relatable to people of all ages.

You can hear more from P8N and stay updated on his latest projects at his Instagram.