Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Overcoming Setbacks: How Artist SweetApple Wes Dealt With Stress and Challenges in His Career

SweetApple Wes speaks on how he overcame challenges in his career.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is no doubt that Sweetapple Wes has had an unconventional rise to fame. He grew up as an only child in a broken home and would write short stories at the early age of 6. He later turned to dealing and using drugs in his early teenage years and not following the right path he wanted to be on.

It wasn’t long before Wes started using music as an escape from the dark world he grew up in. Music was a way for him to destress and escape reality, and he has always been able to write about both the highs and lows of life. He states:

“Music has always been more than just a pastime or hobby, it was therapy.”

Wes has always been more in-tune with people and his surroundings than most, and music has given him a way to channel his overwhelming emotions and passion into something beautiful and creative. His unique talent of mixing elements from both the light and dark sides of life is a staple in Wes’s music, and appreciated by fans.

Known for his powerful storytelling through raps and rhymes over soulful hip-hop beats, his music hits home with his generation because of the life experience he’s had and how is able to convey that through his works. 

You can hear more about SweetApple Wes on his Instagram.

    Leonel Garcia

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Buc Noi: “Invest your money, so you can stay successful forever”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Award-Winning Singer PJ Vegas Discusses the Balance Between Music and Mental Health

    by Contributor
    Community//

    Being Unique and Distinguishable gives you the advantage Because you stand out-Oren Segal.

    by Natasha Green
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.