Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Overcoming Setbacks: How Artist Brenae Deals With Challenges in Her Career

How Artist Brenae Overcame The Challenges In The Music Industry

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Artist Brenae is rising to the top driven by her unique style of “melodic trapp chantz” and one-of-a-kind content and talents. She is consistent in her craft and understands the power of work ethic and networking in this business.

This doesn’t mean she is a stranger to the setbacks that are often common in the industry. Namely, Brenae touches on the fear of rejection and not being sure how others are going to respond to your music. She states:

“Contemplating whether or not anyone would like your music, other than your mother, can be pretty intimidating for someone new on the scene.”

But recognizing her love for music and knowing the potential she had helped her to get past this point and ignore the negativities. Aside from that, Brenae states that prayer, believing in herself, and performing in many different types of venues helped to give her an idea of how her music was being appreciated by fans.

Brenae has continually built her brand by being persistent with networking and relationship building with like-minded people. Using social media and various interviews, she has stayed relevant in the uber-competitive Hip-Hop scene, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Fans and followers of Brenae can check out her latest single, “Sticky”, and hear more from her and her latest projects at her Instagram.

    Leonel Garcia

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Importance of Mental Health and Wellness In Hollywood

    by Jeff King
    Community//

    Bri Zoli: “It’s not as easy as it looks”

    by Edward Sylvan
    Community//

    What Helped Neecy J Overcome The Greatest Challenge in Her life

    by Sarah Walker
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.