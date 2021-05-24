Overcoming Procrastination in 6 Simple Steps

Are you struggling with procrastination? Do you find it hard to start or finish tasks? Are you an active procrastinator? You’re not alone, and it is time for you to take steps to overcome this hurdle. Well, we have a solution for you. This post will go over six simple steps that can help overcome procrastination and get work done in a timely manner.

1) Be more proactive – Acknowledge your weaknesses and change them. If not being physically present in the office or outside is an issue, try to find other ways to work remotely. For example, tools like Google docs, Evernote, and Skype can help you be present even when not in the office. Even if you can’t be physically present, use technology to help you overcome your issues.

2) Be more focused and get organized – Try starting with small goals. Set a certain time and day and take a break. When you return to work, ask yourself if you accomplished what you set out to do. If not, revisit the goal and take a step closer. It’s easy to get too overwhelmed when trying to accomplish tasks that are too big or hard for one day.

An unorganized environment can cause a great deal of stress on your mental well-being and productivity. Create a system that helps you get work done without added stress by using techniques like the Kanban method. This method uses different color cards to help classify tasks and organize them based on priority and due dates and add a step in project management (i.e., design, coding, testing, etc.).

3) Delegate – Sometimes, you have a task that others can complete. Ask them if they are interested and start giving them as many tasks as possible. Of course, you need to make sure you maintain their quality of work, but the aim is to add value to the company by taking on more tasks and assigning them to people who have no prior experience.

4) Prioritize – You can’t keep climbing over walls of work everyday, which will increase stress and cause your performance to suffer significantly. Also, if you decide to delegate some of your work to others, be sure to only give them items with a high priority that they can complete in time. Being comfortable with delegating tasks will increase your productivity and decrease your stress levels.

5) De-clutter – If you don’t have a system in place for organizing tasks, you’re going to struggle with prioritizing them as well as getting other things done. De-cluttering your work environment can be very helpful. For example, try taking all the items that are not being used and recycle them. Knowing that you have a clear and organized workspace can help you focus and get your work done.

6) Change your mindset – If you are depressed, stressed, or anxious about what is coming up ahead of you in the future, it will cause you to procrastinate. It might seem too late or impossible to change, but I promise it is not. If you want to be productive, consider a change in mindset. For example, look at the situation as an opportunity to learn something new. You could read a book, attend a conference or even do something you haven’t done before.

Conclusion

Procrastination can be an obstacle to success, and you need to overcome it. Whether you have a lot to do or just a few tasks, the simple steps above will help you get through those tasks. Soon they will become second nature, and you will be able to accomplish your goals.