Overcoming Obstacles

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!



Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!



As a global radio/podcast host; more often than not, I have typically not interviewed people I have personally known or with whom I have shared any personal and/or professional history with. The majority of the guests I have showcased within the past six and a half years of hosting the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald global radio/podcast show, are those who seldom even resided in my home country of Canada. I lead with this opener in this week’s Feature Article for the simple fact that when I do receive the golden opportunity in which to interview a person who falls more so within the friendship category, and for whom I do personally know and have shared history with, and who also lives within the geographical parameters of my so-called ‘backyard’…it lends a different texture of yumminess to the overall radio/podcast conversation, itself!



In either which case for how the radio dice continues to roll week after week with my scheduled roster of guests, I have always regarded myself as extremely fortunate for the quality and the calibre of each and every single individual, for whom I have had the immense honour and the grand privilege of showcasing on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald! The variety and the veracity of consecutive brilliance, which continues to embody all these stellar folk who generously impart their skills, strengths, talents, expertise and wisdom with myself as the show host, the global listeners, and the podcast subscribers is beyond appreciated and invaluable!



Recently, I interviewed my childhood friend and fellow entrepreneur, Tara Watson. It was both a surreal and full-circle moment! As Tara and I had touched upon in our conversation, (podcast link enclosed) it is always a remarkable stand-alone moment, when one is presented with the gifting and the opportunity in which to reconnect with a friend of the past; to become pleasantly reacquainted, while also unearthing the plethora of ways for how each others lives have individually unfolded! We have gone from being children ourselves, which is how I last remember Tara, to reconnecting as mothers who are now discussing our own children all these decades later. Life is certainly magical!



I was long overdue in extending the invitation to Tara to appear as my special guest on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald! Tara, being the wonderful connector and human being that she is, had on previous occasions, done the kind deed of initiating email introductions between myself and two other phenomenal women with the purpose of their individual stories being shared with my radio listening audience. I have since interviewed these equally incredible women; again, only made possible due to Tara’s inherent aptitude for wanting to pay it forward and to be of service to the collective. Please always know and remember Tara, how much I genuinely appreciate you! A true gem you are!



If you choose to treat yourself to mine and Tara’s synergistic conversation with one another via the enclosed podcast link, I am sure that you too will quickly come to realize yourself, to what degree Tara is a strongly empowered woman who demonstrates the innate aptitude for balancing both a good heart with a powerful mindset. These are the qualities that enable Tara to establish genuine rapport and meaningful relationships with not only her clients specifically, but with people as a whole.Tara is a proficient communicator who knows how to resonate with the needs and the wants of others. She has a demonstrated pulse in being able to identify the ways she can effectively help, assist and support wherever needed, and does so without hesitation or reservation. Tara is not reticent to take calculated or intuitive risks within the business arena nor in any other domain of her life, given the core belief that lies within her, for knowing who she in fact is as a human being, and in also knowing her own level of self-worth and deservability in which to work extremely hard to achieve whatever it is she deems as significantly important to herself in her own life. In my humble opinion, this is what it means to live life on purpose, and essentially this is what it ultimately depicts. Well done, Tara!



On behalf of both Tara and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted appreciation to you, for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We additionally wish to extend our mutual gratitude to you for clicking on the enclosed podcast link of our fantastic conversation with one another! For anyone who wishes to connect with either or with both Tara and/or myself outside of this brilliant forum, please know that it would be our mutual honour and our pleasure in which to further connect with you! “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS TARA WATSON?!

Tara Watson is a mother, wife and entrepreneur, who has found her greatest joy in life by helping others.

Tara’s professional career has gone from a claims adjuster for an insurance company to becoming a successful successful Real Estate Agent, Productivity Coach and Elite leader of an inspiring and enthusiastic team at Modere.

Tara retained her real estate license in 2015 and six months later joined Modere, a virtually unknown network marketing company, in 2015 prior to its official launch in Canada two years later. Tara left her corporate job as a Franchise Sales Manager in 2016 in order to pursue her entrepreneurial ventures on a full time basis.

Whether it has been assisting a family to find their forever home, guiding a new realtor to build a successful career or introducing someone to a product that has benefited thousands of others that perhaps they’ve never heard of before, Tara is steadfast in her approach of listening to gain complete understanding of a person’s needs and dreams.

A coveted coach in both real estate and network marketing, Tara continues to grow and learn each day alongside her clients and Modere Team.