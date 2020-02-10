Overcoming Obstacles and Burnout When Starting Your Business

Starting your own business presents a variety of struggles and obstacles to overcome. These are normal. When branching out on your own and blazing the trail, it would be foolish to think you could get from your starting place to your destination without having to chop through some thorn bushes and thickets.

But in the midst of all of this, it’s important to recognize the difference between daily struggles and something more pervasive. Burnout is what I’m speaking of, and it’s a bit of a career epidemic at this point.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at some ways we can work towards prevention so we can avoid having to treat the issue after the fact.

Getting Things Organized

While these examples are far from an exhaustive list on how to treat the deeper, systemic issue of burnout or even depression, there are certainly things we can implement in our lives to give ourselves a fighting chance. One area where this is certainly true is when it comes to disorganization. Simple things like taking the time to organize the things on your desk and your computer files can make a huge impact on your everyday.

Make a Schedule

Making a schedule can be huge for your mental outlook and well-being. Something that is helpful for a lot of people is starting their day with a thought journal. Once you wake up, try opening up a notebook and writing down whatever comes to mind. It doesn’t matter what you right down, just go with what’s on your mind and help get those anxious thoughts onto paper. After this, it can be helpful to sift through these notes and think of what you have to do today, what you can delegate, what you can delay, and what you can ultimately just drop.

Work/Life Balance

Sure, there are times in life where a work/life balance is very difficult. This is especially true when you’re thinking about starting your own business or organization. Nevertheless, it’s still very important to structure your weeks in a manner that give you breathing room and rest. Remember, it’s impossible to pour into other people if you’re coming from an empty cup — broken cisterns don’t help anyone!

I hope this article helps you get proactive with avoiding the pitfall of burnout that plagues so many. Remember, getting a jump on things is far better than attending to the wounds after the fact, but the important thing to remember is that it’s never too late.

