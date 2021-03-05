Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Overcoming Loneliness in the Era of Social Distancing

The good news is that there are several healthy coping mechanisms that we can use to meet head-on the challenging effects of social isolation.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The biggest challenge for many during this pandemic has not been severe COVID symptoms, but rather the decreased interaction and isolation that has been necessary in order to keep us safe. Living in what feels like a dystopian reality that is better suited for an apocalyptic movie, it is understandable that many of us feel alone, disconnected from others, and even disconnected from ourselves. The good news is that there are several healthy coping mechanisms that we can use to meet this challenge head-on.

One strategy that has helped me feel less lonely and more connected to the world around me is encouraging others through acts of giving. Now, more than ever, I realize how small acts of kindness can be uplifting to my family, neighbors, and even complete strangers! I have become more attuned to how uplifted I feel after giving to others. It brings me an immeasurable sense of happiness and joy! It makes me feel connected. It reminds me that we are all in this together and that I am not alone.

Don’t just take my word for it either. Studies show that giving is good for both your physical and mental health. The several benefits of giving include increased happiness and contentment, decreased depression, lower stress-level, and increased confidence. There is also evidence that during acts of giving humans release neurotransmitters that improve our mood, facilitate bonding, and make us feel all good inside. As they say, “Follow the science.”

If you are feeling alone due to physical distance, here are some acts of kindness that are sure to lift your spirit.

·       Go grocery shopping for the elderly.

·       Advocate for a humanitarian cause.

·       Adopt an animal.

·       Create care bags.

You might think that some of these acts are insignificant. However, even the smallest act of caring has the potential to heal the emotional challenges created by this global pandemic. By focusing your attention on helping another you are redirecting your mind from your own negative feelings. I encourage you to give it a try. Share your experience with me afterward. I’d love to hear about it!   

    Joshua Anthony, MD, MBA, Psychiatry Physician Resident

    Joshua Anthony MD, MBA aka "The Therapy Doc" is a successful physician and entrepreneur. As a mental health expert and an advocate for underrepresented communities, he has spoken on professional panels and in front of politicians. For over a decade Dr. Joshua Anthony’s body of work has focused on reducing health disparities. Today, he continues to build upon that foundation as an American Psychiatry Association SAMHSA Minority Fellow and an HBCU CARES Behavioral Health Ambassador.  Committed to reducing mental health stigma, Dr. Anthony is currently completing his psychiatry residency training where he cares for patients with mental illness from all backgrounds. In addition to being a physician, Dr. Anthony is an astute businessman with an MBA in Healthcare Management. 

    Dr. Anthony leverages social media to scale his voice as “The Therapy Doc “ to increase mental health awareness in underserved communities through content that is funny, and culturally relevant. He has been invited to speak on podcasts and panels to talk about mental health advocacy and healthcare equity within the Black community. Dr. Anthony is a strong proponent of transparency, authenticity, vulnerability and a firm believer that our life experiences can do more to bring us together than drive us apart.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock
    Thriving Through the Holidays//

    Numbing for Coping With Stress, Especially During the Holidays

    by Emma Viglucci
    Community//

    Alcohol Free For 40: Lives Challenged and Changed

    by Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD
    how are you coping during the coronavirus scare?
    Community//

    Coping In The Time Of Coronavirus

    by Caitlin Donovan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.