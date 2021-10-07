Overcoming Lazy Vibes: Hoagy Carmichael 🍿

There are those days, moments, and times in our lives when we acquire a lazy Spirit. Everyone gets it. It happens to the best of, everyone. Oh, how we wish we could simply sleep in and rest within the course of the day. Sometimes, we simply don’t feel like doing anything, at all. Oh, what a day that could be. There are those moments and yet it’s important that we don’t stay stuck in that energy. Now, that’s the challenging part. So, what do we do next?

Well, for starters, it’s important to recognize that laziness can be, overcome. How does one move through that particular element? Plain and simple it all begins with a first step. It takes certain layers, and initiatives, repetitions, patterns, and designs of getting one’s momentum going. That’s what it requires. Perseverance is the key when overcoming this energy of laziness. It truly is. Furthermore, it requires having patience with oneself. Getting out of old habits can be a difficult process. There are ways for how we can overcome them. Just remember, it always requires the first step. Always.

Lazy bones. Lazy bones. How often we have heard these terms, before! It used for those, who engage in consistent laziness. Yet, what about those hard workers, who happen to shift into the engine of laziness from time to time? First, it happens occasionally. Then, it becomes a habit. What is to become of that? How does a person move out of the sudden rut, that one has come into? Sometimes, there is the feeling of hopelessness, that an individual will never get out of it. The weight of the world 🌎 becomes heavier and heavier. Sooner or later, a person becomes trapped in the circle of laziness.

It requires a fight. Furthermore, it requires persistence. Then, there is the ability of handling one task at a time. Getting out of one’s lazy rut is a slow and steady process. Nevertheless, just remember that slow and steady wins the race. It always has and it always, will. Work does not always have to be fast-paced. Sometimes, we have overworked ourselves to the point of exhaustionIn fact, it can take on a slower pace and setting. There is a Spirit of restoration and wellness, nevertheless. Bring in the Spirit, of restoring. Restoration within those rested, bones!

