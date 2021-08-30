Overcoming Fears – 3 Tips On Dealing With Stagefright

You know that nervous feeling when you’re about to speak in public, do a FB live, or even speaking at a board meeting.

Nervous, sweaty palms, sweaty everything!

Why is it that this one thing is so unnerving to a majority of the public?

The answer is, Being accepted and loved by our friends, family, community, and our peers, the need to belong is a very important basic human need. It’s right up there with food and shelter.

So cut yourself some slack and use some of these tips to help you deal with the stress and anxiety. Consider that nervous feeling might just be a bit of excitement.

Like I always say, there is always magical stuff on the other side of discomfort.

I myself find talking in front of even small groups terrifying and I almost always have to use all the tips below in order to have a great experience.

The one thing I did realize, is the more I do something, the easier it gets!

Here are some tips:

Preparation. This one helps me tons! Make sure whatever you’re speaking about, you have all the information you need. Do the work and research ahead of time so you feel confident and can talk easily about the topic. Also, make an outline with the talking points on what you will cover to stay on track. Don’t fall into the trap of over preparation and perfection as a way to avoid your talk altogether. We are looking to make progress, not perfection.

Practice. Before I do a FB live, I always have an outline and I read it through, decide how I will move forward, and if needed I practice. I find the best way when you’re just starting out is to record yourself. Then watch and see if you want to make changes. If you’re short on time just do a run through in the mirror. I discovered when I watched myself that I never smiled. So I made an effort to get myself in a better mood before I do any talk.

Exposure. Have a big speaking engagement coming up? You’re really nervous? Do all the things above and then after that try a little exposure. Do the talk for a family member or spouse. Then up the game and test it out for a bunch of friends. Ask for feedback and then improve on the things needed. Keep doing this until you’re well practiced and feel comfortable doing the talk. Exposure=Confidence.

I used to be terrified of going on Facebook to do a live. I got to this point where I knew if I wanted to connect with people, that I needed to start doing this. So I just did it! I jumped in all imperfectly and I discovered that the more I do this, the easier it gets and the more comfortable I am!

Use the above tips and if you need a supportive audience, I would be glad to be your audience!

Xo, Tina Marie

P.S. For more tips like these visit Tina at:

http://www.tinastinson.com