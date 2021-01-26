Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Overcoming Fear

What our new family member taught me about working through my fears

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

On New Year’s Eve we decided to add to our family and adopt a rescue puppy. We talked about getting a dog for many years. For one reason or another we never did. Some reasons were legitimate – such as I worked 75+ hours a week outside of the house and my husband, Mike, was deployed or gone on training missions. Other reasons were more excuses – dogs are too much work. But, finally on 12/31/2020 all the reasons and excuses stopped.

We met Maxwell (Max for short) virtually the day before. We instantly fell in love with him. Look at that sweet face…how could you not fall in love? We completed the necessary paperwork, ordered a few supplies that we knew we would need immediately and worked with his amazing foster family to arrange a time to pick him up.

That first day was new for all of us. For Max, he had a new home and new family members to become acquainted with. Nothing was familiar, from the noises to the smells to the fact he would be the only dog. For Mike and I, it was a new routine, figuring out his habits, being more aware of what was left out for Max to grab. For me, it was a little deeper. Mike had dogs growing up, but I never did. When I was two, I was approached by a Great Dane who leaped on me and licked me, so the story goes. To be honest, whether it was this event or something else, I’m not sure when it started, but I’ve always been a bit fearful of dogs. Growing up, friends always had dogs and I’d pet them…and move on.

Then Max entered my life and my fears changed. I wasn’t scared of him. I didn’t mind his licking me, his fur all over my clothes or even picking up his poop (to be fair, Mike does most of this last one). There were no more excuses to make. Max was now a part of our family.

Acclimating to Max these past three weeks has made me tackle some of the fears I had about owning a dog head-on. I was super uncomfortable at first and nervous as we drove home from his foster family’s house. As I watched Max enter our house and sniff his way around, he was slightly apprehensive. He walked around for a while, had his dinner, and as nighttime hit, he curled up on the sofa next to us and fell asleep. Watching him sleep with his head on my lap you could never tell he was new to our family.

In just a few short weeks Max has taught me so much about overcoming fears. We’re not 100% sure of Max’s life prior to being rescued. What we do know is that it was fairly difficult in the first few months. His ability to handle change and new environments as well as deal with fear directly has been inspiring. While he has helped me overcome my fear of dogs and owning a dog, he has also reminded me about the need to continue moving forward while enjoying and appreciating the present. The time we spend together outside is refreshing and the inspiration he has provided to continuing an active lifestyle has been great. More than anything, he has shown that fear is inside our own heads and that moving past it, while difficult, is so worth it. It’s uncomfortable, that’s for sure, but it brings joy, happiness and a deep sense of accomplishment.  

Since that first night, Max has firmly established his place as a full-fledged member of our family. We have fun playing together, snuggling and cuddling on the sofa every night. We all worked to get to know one another and trusted in ourselves. Now, the love is deep and it’s only been three weeks. The lessons on fear these past few weeks are something I want to hold on to; the feeling of embracing change and moving past anxiety. My hope is that others find their “Max” and, in so doing, release their fears and embrace joy.      

    Hema Crockett, Entrepreneur at High Performanceology & Gig Talent

    Hema Crockett is a military spouse, entrepreneur, business leader and former HR executive, leading successful and award-winning teams in the private sector, as well as internationally for the U.S. State Department and the Department of Justice. She was named a 2020 40 Under 40 Top Business Leader by the San Diego Business Journal. Hema is the Co-Founder of the advisory firm, High Performanceology, and also modern talent agency, Gig Talent, utilizing her expertise to create environments where employees can thrive and grow. Hema is a certified HR coach, and a highly sought-after speaker on a range of topics in entrepreneurship, individual and team leadership, organizational culture and building diverse teams. She has been published in Forbes and Thrive Global, among other publications. Hema is also co-author of Designing Exceptional Organizational Cultures: How to Development Companies Where Employees Thrive.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Be prepared to make sacrifices in your current lifestyle and invest your gains back into your company.” with Howie Bloxam

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    F.A.T.E — From Addict to Entrepreneur, With Mike Lindell, Founder of MyPillow

    by Michael Dash
    Community//

    “Why you should keep it light.” With Dr. Ely Weinschneider & William Mandara Jr.

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.