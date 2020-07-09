Overcoming Burnout And Achieving Success: With Entrepreneur Kyle Eaton

Kyle Eaton is a highly motivated and passionate entrepreneur from Kentucky who has helped dozens of brands and individuals achieve success with their goals.

In a recent interview with Kyle, he discussed ways by which one can overcome stress and achieve success as an entrepreneur. Let’s have a look;

Avoiding Burnout

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and lengthened stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.

To avoid burnout, Kyle shares that he ensures that he does things that are fulfilling and checks all the boxes he wants in life (be it financial, relationships, and business.)

“If you’re doing things that come easy to you and you actually want to wake up and do them every day, you won’t get burnt out. It sounds too good to be true, but it really is that simple.” Kyle says.

“And if you feel that you are too tense from work, or any of life’s stressors, you can just unplug and pinpoint whatever aspect of your life is causing you to feel stressed and then re-evaluate. Take a break and shift your focus to something that will add value to your day instead of stress. Find something you can easily accomplish and get it done. Reset yourself into a winning and productive mindset.”

Achieving Success

Kyle shares that one of the only reasons why he excels at what he does is that he keeps a routine. He reveals that he’s never been a morning person. So most of the days he sleeps in- disregarding what people say about it not being ideal for an entrepreneur.

He explains that it’s not about how early you wake up, it’s about knowing what you’ve got to accomplish every day and completing it in the time you’re awake.

“It doesn’t matter what time you wake up and go to bed, as long as you know what you’re going to do when your feet hit the floor, and you get it done. Routines aren’t exclusive or limited to the time on the clock.”

Another point Kyle drives home is always keeping your word.

“If you commit to things in life or business, then somebody other than yourself is depending on you to follow through. Live by that simple rule and it’ll develop into the habit of always getting things done.” he says.

Drawing Motivation

In light of this topic, Kyle says that his biggest motivator is changing the trajectory of his family’s financial history. His aim is to create generational wealth for his future family and children, the things he’s doing today are aimed towards making this dream a reality.

Words of advice for anyone starting out in life:

“Oh, man… it’s cliche, but I’d say “just keep going,” seriously. It’s going to be difficult and there will be speed bumps and you’ll feel like quitting dozens, if not hundreds, of times.

But don’t do that. Dig in and keep moving forward, even if you’re taking baby steps some days, and no steps on other days… There will eventually be opportunities to take giant leaps, and you’ll be ready when you see those opportunities. Stick and stay, and you’ll get your pay.”