Overcoming Adversity

Adversity affects people differently. Over the past sixteen months, there has been an endless supply of adversity. The political divide, isolation, unemployment, the election, COVID-19, masks, social injustice, vaccinations, and debates over freedom of choice.

Regardless of our differences, we’ve all been affected by adversity.

Life happens. Unexpected, unplanned, events happen creating circumstances beyond our control. These events happen in our families, in our business, in our social circles, and among our friends. There is no way to avoid these events, the circumstances they create, or the resulting adversities we must face.

While we cannot control the events, we can choose how we respond to the adversities. In fact, it’s how we choose to respond that determines who we are and where we are going. Whoever is better able to handle adverse moments and periods will have better success. Those unable to handle adversity will struggle.

Those that complain and worry about themselves add to their struggles. They become depressed, lonely, and angry. Don’t let this be you!

In challenging times, instead of thinking about yourself and how things are affecting you, choose to think of others with empathy. Instead of ignoring the lesson in each adverse situation, choose to learn from them. Instead of ignoring difficult topics, choose to have the tough conversations, so we can learn, grow, and develop together.

Instead of dreading adversity, we must learn to embrace it. Each adversity you have experienced in life, every financial burden, lost loved one, every rejection, every breakup, has been part of your growth. Through each one, you have learned more about success and failure. You are becoming better at handling both.

Adversity reminds us we can grow more, do more, become more, understand more, and love more. Adversity reminds us to be grateful. We must appreciate our daily blessings. We must appreciate one another.

Adversity shows us that happiness comes from our gratitude and appreciation. The happiest people don’t have the best of everything. They just make the best of everything they have. The year 2020 made this abundantly clear (if you were learning the lesson in adversity). It was not a year to get all that we wanted. We learned to be grateful for what we had.

Adversity brings out our resources. When things are going well, without stress, we coast. Adversity causes us to draw upon every skill to overcome our circumstances. It keeps us sharp. It is our personal muscle. We grow using our resources. Many companies have started during recessions. When paychecks are lost, self-employment, authors, and artists increase.

Business owners, especially restaurant owners, can attest, the price of change is expensive. Not everything will go as planned. However, if we focus on what we can do instead of what we cannot do, we can improve. We can improvise. We can streamline and implement faster. We can make one another better.

None of us can make it alone. You win with people. All business is people business. The quality of your life is equal to the quality of your relationships. Keep your focus on those around you. The purpose in life is to be of service to others. Avoid the noise! A person distracted is a person defeated.

In addition to being grateful as mentioned above, here are four steps to help you overcome adversity:

Step 1. Change your focus. Instead of focusing on what you can’t do. What can you do? Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, what do you have? Instead of focusing on what you can’t get, what can you get? Instead of focusing on who can help you, who can you help? Instead of focusing on what you can get, what can you give?

Step 2. Realize you have what you need. You have the right approach. You have your beliefs. You have the three things needed for success – attitude, skills, and knowledge.

Step 3. Leverage what you have. Give more to get. Trade and barter if necessary. Volunteer for experience. Continue to give. The more you give, the more you will receive.

Step 4. Persist until. Take action daily to overcome every adversity. Your daily agenda equates to your life. Evaluate your results. Adjust and act again. Every act produces a result, a lesson. Never give up. There is no failure unless you quit. Persist until you succeed.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“When you start counting your blessings in life, you’ll soon be living a blessed life.”

If you would like assistance with overcoming adversity, I can help you. We can meet by phone, on Zoom, or at a mutually convenient location. Whether you choose me or someone else, a coach will expedite your results.

