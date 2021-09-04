Oved Valadez of INDUSTRY: “Focus on the journey which is survival”

Think like an immigrant. Remember you know nothing. You are seeking, you are moving, you are agile. Focus on the journey which is survival. It’s not about your idea, it’s about the idea.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Oved Valadez of INDUSTRY.

Partner and Executive Creative Director Oved Valadez is an accomplished designer and brand storyteller that has led category-defining design and marketing campaigns throughout his career. Originally from Mexico and having illegally immigrated as a child, Oved brings a much needed lightning bolt of diversity and boldness to brand marketing, where he’s been an integral driver of the new and the needed for nearly 15 years. Oved is an expert at crafting the big idea and connecting brand’s DNA with consumer insights in order to deliver impactful results. As a Latinx immigrant to the US, Oved contributes a unique perspective to Industry’s campaigns — he prioritizes company inclusion and remains dedicated to uplifting diverse voices within the creative community. During a time where immigrants have not exactly been welcomed with open arms into the US, Oved has embraced diversity as an essential ingredient of change and creativity. He has positioned INDUSTRY to value and embrace diversity and above all, he thinks like an immigrant every day: what the future looks like is not a given, it’s up to us to create what’s next.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Mexico City, but my roots are in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. So, I grew up with a balance of urban and beautiful agricultural experiences. My father had a great middle-class career as an accountant for one of the largest construction companies in the country. My mother stayed at home raising 4 kids. We went to private school, learned English, had a nanny, and a great balance of concrete to nature. Most of our time off we spent with my grandfather who owned hundreds of acres of pristine agricultural land, growing limas, corn, agave, and pomegranates. It was magical. Huge impact on a child’s creativity to be free and explore nature. Then going to some of the most beautiful museums in the world. Experience of beauty and grit.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

Well, Mexico had a very fascinating transition between 1986 through 1994. The economy essentially collapsed, and the government-ran companies became private through the free trade agreement. My father was one of those casualties losing everything through that transition. I recall a discussion that needed to be made — to go back to live with my granddad and help in the agricultural world or immigrate to the states. My father chose the states for us, particularly chasing the dream of better education. He chose Chicago because we had an aunt there that would guide us in.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

It was all a blur. All odds are against you making it. Whether it’s crossing the desert, using fake documents, or hiding in a capsule, this is no joke. You are risking your life. We crossed and used Visa Documents. At that time, it was nothing like the dangers you see today. In the ’80s and 90s there was a mass exodus from Mexico to the states. People really helped each other, and the power of community was physical. All I can say is every parent who makes that decision makes it out of love and out of survival for their kids. Arriving in Chicago was eye-opening, but I instantly adapted. That is the gift of having an immigrant mindset.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

My father, he’s very determined and clever and had many things he prepared before making the big move. You see, he had sold everything we owned. He had a visa. With that cash, he had established a foundation. So, making it to Chicago became a transition versus shock.

So how are things going today?

I’m grateful. I strongly believe business owners, creatives, and future thinkers need to think like an immigrant. Move with determination and agility. Today, I advise CMO’s from fortune 100 companies. I have shifted many business strategies and executed incredible campaigns. We have offices in Portland, NYC, and Los Angeles. Most importantly, I have a network of game changers that can move quickly across different vertices. I did this out of need, not want.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our mission at INDUSTRY is to impact people and shift markets. Everything we do is human centered. We strive to bring value and connection between brands and people. We are currently working on how to bring purpose as an integrated strategy instead of an afterthought with many of our clients. In addition, we are working on several pro bono projects with the community.

You have firsthand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest improving the system?

To shift the mindset and approach from enforcement to empathy, from assumption to knowledge, and from systemic to specialized.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Embrace Grit. It hurts to create change and to “make it”. The discrimination, the nos. The success followed by failures. The stress on personal life. Embrace it all. Grit creates success. Always start with “the who” with any big idea. Some people say it starts with the why, but I say it’s the who. “The who” includes you. Who cares? Who is this for, who will help you? Who will know? Make it people-focused and human centric. Break the answer. Once you think you have a big idea. Break it, do everything you can to make sure it’s shit. Then you will get to the essence of an Idea. But make sure it’s an idea, not a strategy, not marketing talk, truly an idea, never seen or heard. Think like an immigrant. Remember you know nothing. You are seeking, you are moving, you are agile. Focus on the journey which is survival. It’s not about your idea, it’s about the idea. Creativity as a part of one’s well-being. Creativity has shifted from expression to survival, making it a part of our well-being. Welcome to the creative economy. Something we have seen in markets in Mexico City before the conquest — now embraced as the future.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

The dream is real. Anyone can make it. Yes, for those of us being of color, circumstances make it harder. White privilege is real. But there is a gap, a flow, and a wave you must see.

This next generation. Wow. I’ve spent my time with people from Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Wow, their focus on climate change, equality, and progress. Helps me sleep at night.

True diversity. America has NO choice. We are a diverse country, period. With Latinx as the largest minority, change is coming.

Two people: Rick Rubin and Ray Dalio eating tacos in Oaxaca. Both think like immigrants and understand the notion that there are patterns to create.

@industrypdx Instagram and INDUSTRYpdx.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!