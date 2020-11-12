Outside Your Comfort Zone

It’s one thing to say that you’ll get out of your comfort zone and another to actually do something about it. Personally, I know I’ll sign up for event, and right before it’s almost time, I come up with a reason why it’s not a good idea. However, this time my husband suggested I try one time and see because how will I know what I’m going to get out of it.

So here I was dialing in to a Zoom call since that’s the day and age we live in. Unsure what the next hour will bring or what to expect. I’m was hoping for the best or at least regret not having an exit plan if it wasn’t for me.

To my surprise, the event inspired me. It helped fueled

I love colors, and when I think of my all-time favorite color, the first thing I think is, I feel warm, girly, and nostalgic. However, I haven’t always liked the same color.

When I was a little girl, my favorite color was purple. I had a purple backpack and a sleeping bag, but I can’t remember many other purple things. Oh yeah, those purple jeans I wore in fourth grade. I was so proud and excited to wear those jeans to school. I thought I was so stylish.

In middle school, I had red suede tennis shoes with a heel and lips on the shoes’ tongue. I loved those shoes since they were unique, and I made sure to wear them with everything, even if I didn’t match.

As I got older and got ready to head off to college, something changed, and everything I wanted to own was in my all-time favorite color. It was everywhere from my shower caddy, eating ware, towels, sheets, and comforter, both with lips printed all over them, and a smiley face rug with a kiss on it, just to name a few. My first roommate also loved the same color; our room looked like a Pepto-Bismol bottle exploded all over.

The years continued to pass, and “the one” favorite color of all the girls in my wedding party was the same, including myself. The bridesmaids found bright colored dresses on clearance at J.C. Penny. I intended for the dresses not to be standard bridesmaid dresses and get more worn. None of us girls liked the pastel version of the color. And the color was too girly for the guys, so they wore red hightop Chuck Taylors; my husband and I didn’t have a traditional wedding. Nothing we seem to do is customary, especially with a long engagement and long marriage before children, but that’s a colorful story for another day.

A decade has gone by, and my all-time favorite color is still “the one,” except I drive a blue car and have blue framed glasses. I have had several people tell me that my glasses match my car, and my response is always, “it’s funny since this isn’t even my favorite color.”

But I always seem to go through phases since I love colors. So when I think of colors, it goes back to fashion, and I have loved fashion since I was a little girl in preschool with my yellow and black cardigan. Everything has come full circle even though I say, ”fashion is not my passion” since I went to college for Fashion Design; however, I no longer work in the industry. Nonetheless, I love colors so much that my outfit probably won’t match; someone recently told me that it is my style. I don’t care, and colors are fun.