Out with the Old, In with the New

“Learning too soon our limitations, we never learn our powers.” ~Mignon McLaughlin

For beginnings to happen, there must be endings. To let go of something makes room for something else. Ousting of things because they no longer fit, whether our needs have changed or they are worn out or broken, is telegraphing to the universe that we are cognizant of the law of give and take.

This also applies to our spiritual growth. Changing how we think and discarding beliefs, situations, and sometimes relationships that no longer work for us is part of the process.

What once was, is not necessarily true today. We outgrow our thoughts. We change. We evolve.

Yet, we may find it difficult to move beyond ideologies that had been pressed upon us when we were young. Those teachings became the belief systems that guide us through life. It was the way to be. Though life has morphed as our experience has expanded, we struggle to see past our initial indoctrinations.

Outgrowing of thoughts does not happen suddenly; it is a gradual change, like gaining weight. We put on a pound or two, then one day we wake up and feel burdened by the excess weight or antiquated thoughts.

Outgrowing situations and relationships happen similarly. It may be hard to ascertain exactly what has changed. We begin to notice we are not on the same wavelength as those we once were. We may find shortcomings in them or others find fault in us for not going with the flow as we always did.

Life is fine, neither duly unhappy nor overly joyful, but complacent. It feels as if we are on a treadmill going nowhere. The color has drained from our seeing. Life feels muted. We have become stagnant, ceasing to progress or grow. Our energy has become inactive or dull. We feel stagnant.

Stagnation happens when there is a block. Removing the barriers that create the block alleviates the lack of movement; the energy can flow again. This is accomplished when we discard what is no longer serving our higher being.

“We learn our belief systems as very little children, and then we move through life creating experiences to match our beliefs. Look back in your own life and notice how often you have gone through the same experience.” ~Louise L. Hay

Core beliefs have been with us for a lifetime, so it is important to understand they have deep roots. “I don’t deserve a loving partner, a good job, financial success, a healthy body, a nice car, friends” the list and combinations are as unique and different as we are.

However, it doesn’t matter how long we have held on to beliefs; if they are outdated and obsolete to our more enlightening selves, they can be discarded just the same.

Blockages can be illuminated in a second. Once our awareness is awakened, we realize life is not moving as effortlessly as we desire. Now, we can begin the let go.

How do we get into the flow?

It begins by unearthing where the discord is.

Where are your limiting beliefs? They typically can be seen in repeated choices resulting in the same outcomes. Are the consequences of your efforts aligned with your desires? Are there areas of your life that you repeatedly work to improve without results?

The limiting beliefs we hold on to are hidden behind the life areas we have difficulty improving or seeing positive outcomes. As we struggle, thinking we are making a change, the returns do not reflect the effort.

Every door we open slams in our face, or perhaps no doors open at all. This is a sign we are working against ourselves. Deep down in the depths of our learning, a barrier was constructed that prevents the flow.

We have learned to hold on to things that matter to us; at all costs. Even if those habits and ideas no longer propel us forward into growth. Yet, once identified, we can acknowledge the belief no longer serves who we are and understand it now has become a disadvantage.

To evolve into the person, we are striving to be, it requires us to let go of what holds us captive and that which is preventing us from succeeding.

With the concept, out with the old and in with the new, the belief can now be replaced with one that is in line with who we are now. While change can often challenge us to move outside of our comfort zones, this is where growth happens. Letting go alerts the universe; we are ready for our new life to unfold. Are you ready?