Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Out of Generation C (Coronavirus) Will Rise “GENERATION E” (EMPOWERED!)

New beliefs will drive this generation forward

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Recently, Amanda Mull, writing in the Atlantic, spoke of “Generation C” (for Coronavirus). It was a highly pessimistic piece, resuming all the frustration of kids and parents in a time when in-person school is being cancelled, colleges are on hold, long-sought admissions are worthless, athletic programs are gone, and more. 

I know many feel that way.   But if young people think of themselves that way—as a ruined generation—they are lost. Far more importantly, they are wrong.  They are rather, the start of something new and better.  Some already see it.

The year 2000—a convenient number which will long be remembered in history—brought three important new things simultaneously: New, empowering technology, New attitudes and beliefs, and, almost providentially, a clear disruption between the old and the new, i.e. Covid. We all see the technology, but what many don’t see is the speed at which it will reach today’s “have-nots.”   Elon Musk’s globe-covering Internet service—Starlink—is already in place.  In 10 years we won’t all be equal technologically, but ALL will have what only some have today—incredible power and connection. It is time to learn to use it.

A huge problem standing in our way is the beliefs of the “Last Pre-Internet Generation” — all of today’s adults, all born in the 20th century. They desperately seek to pass on a set of beliefs that were very important in their times—but that are no longer useful for today’s and tomorrow’s kids. Paramount among these is the need for “education” as they knew it— i.e. school and college.  But the idea that kids still need tomorrow what they got in the 20th c. —hand calculation in an age of computers, reading and writing in an age of text-to-voice and voice-to text, multiple languages in an age of instant daily-improving translation, previously human-only skills in a world of AI—anybody see Watson Debater?— is just wrong. Yet ALL of today’s parents and teachers are from the Last Pre-Internet Generation. Whoops!

Even more important than technology change is generational belief change, because that is what actually causes new behaviors.  Beliefs are changing generationally at the turn of the millennium—per cultural anthropologists like Genevieve Bell—with regard to technology, privacy, property, personal relationships, sexuality, race, security, power, kids, work and jobs, empathy, violence and abuse, god and religion, justice and injustice, money love, government, and even time and space.  A great many adults may wish these beliefs weren’t changing, but they are.

At the same time we are delegating more and more to our machines. This is not a bad thing, because it leaves us what we do best. But it is key that we see it not as a threat, but as a new symbiosis (which has already begun with our kids and their smartphones):

Our kids have entered a new age—The Age of Empowerment!   As usual, our artists see this first. Check out the virtual graduation speech of Lady Gaga and John Krazinski’s SGN.

It is not a time for adults to despair—it’s a time for kids to use their new power to create—with adult’s help, if offered.  Covid has just stormed the Bastille of our outdated 20th c. education system.  Onward Generation E — Excelsior!

Author and education consultant Marc Prensky poses for a portrait between brick columns in Roosevelt Park in lower Manhattan, Tuesday, September 25, 2012. Emile Wamsteker for Education Week

Marc Prensky, Founder, The Global Future Education Foundation

Marc Prensky, coiner of the term “Digital Native," is an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed speaker & author. He has spoken in over 40 countries, authored seven books, and has been published in over a dozen languages. Marc strives to empower our planet’s two billion kids to improve their world via a new, real-world impacting project-based upbringing. Marc is widely known as one of the most future-oriented, out-of-the-box thinkers in his field, Marc’s many writings, interviews and videos can be found at www.marcprensky.com. Contact Marc at [email protected] .

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

What Millennials Want…: Be Fair, Be Honest, Be Real

by Manuel Balzer
diversity
Community//

CREATING A SUSTAINABLE AND DIVERSE WORKPLACE

by Jonathan O'Donnell
Community//

Workplace Diversity: Managing Five Generations at the Workplace

by Jonathan O'Donnell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.