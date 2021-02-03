Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Our own stories are the best teachers that we have!

Brian Bogert has spent more than a decade learning the connections between human behavior and high performance and has coached hundreds of professionals in industries from business to athletics to reach their peak potential. I had the chance to interview him in my podcast and get some insights into his inspiring thoughts and concepts!

Brian has a very unique life story. When he was just seven years old, his left arm was detached in a vehicle accident. Brian fully recovered and flourished with a reattached arm and learned early how to move beyond what happened to him by creating an intentional mindset. In my podcast, I asked him, how people can identify their own story even when it is not that big like Brian’s. He admitted that he once also didn’t believe that his own story was special. That was already the first lesson that I learned in our conversation:

Your story matters – no matter what!

Your story matters! Have this mindset no matter what people say to you and also no matter what you think about your own story. Without a doubt, there will be people on the planet who resonate and learn from your story. Being aware of your own story is the first step in order to integrate it into your own life and also share it with other people.

Grab a piece of paper and start writing!

Brainstorm about following questions:

  • What are the stories in your life that you went through? The struggle moments in your life? These are the key learnings in our life. Write them all down and bring them to paper!
  • Once you have a list of stories. Look at the events! How did I grow through the event? What changed through this event in my life?
  • Become intentionally and structure the story that people get teaching lessons

That’s how you integrate your life story into your content

One thing is writing your story down and identifying them. Another thing is integrating your life story into your content marketing strategy. So, how do you do this? It is all about context: So what kind of content? A keynote, a podcast interview, a blog article, or a TV show? The best is that you have different lengths of your story so that you have different versions:

  •  Have a 2-3-sentence version of your story that you mention your life story in a nutshell
  •  3-minute version of your story for an f.e. a podcast interview
  •  Keynote: Longer form. Brian is telling his own story in 3rd person. It makes it more reliable for people and takes a stronger connection in the reveal moment! 

You can find more information about Brian on his website: http://brianbogert.com/

Or listen to the whole episode with Brian on my podcast Content Marketing Mastery:

Do you need support with your content? Go to my website: https://www.contentmentoring.com/  or book a free consultation here: https://www.contentmentoring.com/book-online

