Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Our Health is Wealth!

Dr Felicity Keough-Bligh “Our Greatest Wealth is our Health” ~ Virgil Dr. Felicity Keough-Bligh is a chiropractor, author, speaker, philanthropist and owner of one of the largest prenatal and pediatric chiropractic clinics in the Midwest and is dedicated to lifelong wellness, her mission is to serve, teach and inspire her patients so they can attain […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Dr Felicity Keough-Bligh

“Our Greatest Wealth is our Health” ~ Virgil

Dr. Felicity Keough-Bligh is a chiropractor, author, speaker, philanthropist and owner of one of the largest prenatal and pediatric chiropractic clinics in the Midwest and is dedicated to lifelong wellness, her mission is to serve, teach and inspire her patients so they can attain their full potential and sustain optimal health. Dr. Felicity Keough-Bligh’s New bookHealing From Within’ is meant to be a comprehensive resource that informs and guides the readers who are ready to make better decisions when managing their health.       

“I was inspired to write this book by my own journey from sickness to health. I struggled with digestive disorders, menstrual pain and irregularity and eating disorders. In my book, I apply extensive research and years of practice to reframe ideas about what health is and isn’t and how you too, can find optimal health.”

In 2020 I would like to be an international bestselling author. Sell ten thousand books and take on 5 new FM clients in programs each month.

    Teresa Hawley Howard, Publisher, Life Coach, Writing Coach, DV Advocate, Survivor

    Teresa Hawley-Howard is an international best-selling author and publisher. Her mission in life is to help others find their voices and share their stories! She also wants to help them walk through their pain, limitations, and their own doubt to live the life they deserve. She knows their words, stories, scars, and their pain can inspire, heal and give hope to another person. She is an empowerment/writing coach, publisher, speaker, #1 international best-selling author, radio host, and CASA volunteer. She is also Co-Founder of Tribute Magazine, spotlighting women. Founder of Women On A Mission, inspiring and uplifting women to live the life they desire. Radio Host of WOM Radio show, and host of Modern Day Woman and Words Have Power Podcasts available on ITunes! Teresa’s goal is to help 10k people share their stories! Reach out and let Teresa help you share your story!
    She is also the founder of WOM Enterprises. WOM Enterprises offers complete publishing packages for authors! The company offers several ways to become an author! You can write in one of many anthologies or you can write your own book! Either way you will become a published author! Share your story, promote your business and create your legacy! WOM Enterprises will help you make your dream become a reality. So, stop procrastinating and become an author today with WOM Enterprises!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    My Favorite Books on Nutrition

    by Christina Tidwell
    Community//

    Mental Health Champions: “I’ve also taken a close look at my values and reflected on how well my behaviors match my values” with Dr. Jen Brandt and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner
    Community//

    Diabetes And Your Diet

    by Nancy Addison

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.