Our Health is Wealth!

Dr Felicity Keough-Bligh

“Our Greatest Wealth is our Health” ~ Virgil

Dr. Felicity Keough-Bligh is a chiropractor, author, speaker, philanthropist and owner of one of the largest prenatal and pediatric chiropractic clinics in the Midwest and is dedicated to lifelong wellness, her mission is to serve, teach and inspire her patients so they can attain their full potential and sustain optimal health. Dr. Felicity Keough-Bligh’s New book ‘Healing From Within’ is meant to be a comprehensive resource that informs and guides the readers who are ready to make better decisions when managing their health.

“I was inspired to write this book by my own journey from sickness to health. I struggled with digestive disorders, menstrual pain and irregularity and eating disorders. In my book, I apply extensive research and years of practice to reframe ideas about what health is and isn’t and how you too, can find optimal health.”

In 2020 I would like to be an international bestselling author. Sell ten thousand books and take on 5 new FM clients in programs each month.