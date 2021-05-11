Our HABITS change everything…

We are what we doing !! We are our habits & We are what we repeatedly do !! Simply saying we are defined by our habits. Our habits makes us. When we have good habits we obviously have good and better life, if we didn’t have good habits in our life then its tough for us to live a good and better. Everything depends on our habits. To make a habit normally it will take 28-90 days. Without breaking this chain you can develop good habits in your life. Nothing could be impossible. When you are willing to make good habits then start having without breaking. Consistent is more important in keeping our habits. Good habits makes everything better. When one person have a good habit, surely it’ll reflect on others in the family. Make good habits, create better family, better future.

Your habits will determine your future – Jack Canfield

Choose habits carefully, they will decide your future..

Good habits are as addictive as bad habits, and its lot more rewarding – Harvey Mackay

Today’s new behaviour is the beginning of tomorrow’s new habit – Robin Sharma