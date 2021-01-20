Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Our family inagural memories

Its different but we are together

This is my favorite inagural image – two Graces, my mom Grace and my daughter Grace at Obama’s first inaguration. Mom was in a wheelchair and my daughter was working on the Hill and secured great seats but a kind staffer accommodated us with seats near the Tuskegee Airmen – Mom was delighted she actually saw the bible at the swearing in ceremony. There were a few other high moments.

My sister Melissa with Magic and mom

Mom was not a sports person but she enjoyed the photo op with Magic Johnson in the Capitol offices. Our history goes back to other inagural celebrations but the entire family came out for Obama – such a historic moment.

This year we plan to continue the tradition… but from the living room in front of a TV together watching Joe Biden, the oldest president to be sworn in and Kamala Harris the first black / asian woman and Howard University alumnus to be sworn in.

A new time of transition starts today.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

