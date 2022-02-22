Our Children Need To Learn How To Fail
To be successful, any kid should fail first.If you are not failing, you are playing it too safe or not trying hard enough.Failing is part of life, and the sooner kids realize that failure is an option, the better prepared they will be for life after school. “Failure isn’t fatal, but failure to change might be.” […]
Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here
.
By
- Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies