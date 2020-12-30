Our 4-Step Formula To Crafting Killer Messaging

Specificity is the name of the game in any copy you write.

Whether it be for Facebook ads, a LinkedIn message, or an email script, you need to be able to say precisely what you do and how it can benefit the person you’re speaking with in as little words as possible.

It doesn’t matter how strong you think (or know) your offer is. If someone can’t read your message or email in under 30 seconds and become interested in what you do, you’ve lost them.

People’s attention spans are shorter than ever, and they consume hundreds of pieces of content each day. You need to stick out.

Here’s our 4-step formula to writing concise, captivating copy:

Who do you help? What result can you get them? Is there a specific timeframe? How do you get these results?

Answer these 4 questions, and you’ll have very strong messaging that gets your offer across in a very short amount of words.

But, let’s not forget that you need to be specific!

For example, here’s two offers that are similar but quite different:

“I help entrepreneurs drive more revenue by following my proven strategies.”

“I help sales teams increase revenues by doubling their close rates in just 2 months by using my proven sales scripts and cold calling techniques.”

Which offer is more enticing to you? Hopefully it’s the second one.

Both offers follow the 4 step formula, but the second one is SPECIFIC.

Being specific and to the point is crucial for your messaging, and will pay you dividends when you’re doing outbound marketing.

