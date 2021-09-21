Oumesh Sauba of MyT Limited: “The importance of good communication ”

The importance of good communication — This links to the first point, as well as being so important when speaking with customers. Make sure you’re communicating clearly, with no jargon and changing your communication style depending on who you’re talking to, to make sure you really get your message across.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Oumesh Sauba.

Oumesh Sauba is the founder and CEO of MyT Limited, a revolutionary AI-driven accounting app and software designed to support freelancers and micro-businesses with their bookkeeping and records. He is also director of his own Croydon-based accounting firm Sauba and Daughters Co, and has over 15 years of experience as a Chartered Management Accountant specializing in financial accounts, management accounts and taxes.

Oumesh is passionate about meeting the needs of the self-employed and micro-businesses with technology that is affordable, efficient and easy to use. He is the driver behind much of MyT’s innovative services and is always seeking new ways to streamline business accounting.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was trained in an accountancy practice in South London in 2004 and did a lot in compliance work which gave me my first taste of accountancy and taxation. After I qualified in 2008, I started my own accountancy practice which felt like the sensible next step to take. I started this in my room at home and then moved to Croydon in 2009.

I’ve always been a technologically savvy person and I used to build my own PCs when I was at university. I knew early on that technology could transform the work of accountants. I started working on a project to see if it would be possible for AI to help with accounting in 2015. I did some pretty extensive research in the field to see what was out there and when I realized there was a gap, I asked my cousin if he could build a proof concept for our OCR. He was able to build the OCR through the cloud successfully, so now I knew my ideas were possible. I then set up MyT in 2017 and invested my own money in the business to build the app and the OCR-AI algorithm. We’ve since grown and now I have a team of IT technicians who help me improve the technology and bring it to micro and small businesses.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The idea to start MyT came to me quite naturally — as a qualified accountant with a lifelong interest in technology, I wanted to combine the two to bring accountancy up to date. However, I soon found that it was easier said than done. The first challenge was to find a programmer to work with me on a shoestring budget. I spoke to many people but struggled to find the right person to help out. I remember one particular meeting with a software developer to explain my concept. The developer didn’t even look at the statement of work but instead started telling me what they thought the product should be and how people should use it. It was a very frustrating meeting and, obviously, we decided not to use their services pretty quickly! I’m grateful that, after much looking, we found a lot of programmers and developers who we now work with.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I do not give up easily. I am very focused on my work and will always make sure I do it properly and to the best of my ability.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

It is quite challenging nowadays. Having to learn new skills to deal with investors, potential investors and other startups. We do not have the same issues we had a few years ago.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was trying to convince an investor to invest in MyT so I arranged to go for lunch with them to explain the investment and how it will grow while sharing some good food. They were running late that day, but I agreed to wait as I really wanted to meet them. An hour later than the meeting time, they hadn’t turned up and I was so hungry I had to order lunch — I couldn’t wait any longer! When they arrived my plate was clean and it was too late for them to eat, so they had dessert and coffee instead. I realised my faux-pas was eating without them — when they arrived they were too hungry to do any business. Now I always make sure that meetings are either before lunch or after lunch — lunch meetings are very rare in my diary, no matter who you are, an empty belly isn’t good for business!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

MyT is an innovative software that makes it easy for users to do their accounting. The purpose is to make accounting easy for individuals, freelancers and accountants but really, every business, whatever size they are, will find MyT useful and easy to use.

When we started, we gave the app to a few businesses that didn’t have any way to keep proper records of their books. Within weeks, MyT transformed their processes and they were able to keep on top of their business records for the first time.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Never underestimate the power of rest. There are so many things to do that you will always find it difficult to tick off all the tasks on your list. By resting, you will allow yourself to see things more clearly. Also, plan each day with a to-do list. I like to start with the easiest thing to do and work my way down to the hardest tasks. I’ve found that if you find a task hard you can get stuck on it and forget to do the easier things too. A list keeps you on track.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I like being involved in my local area and the support of my friends and peers means a lot to me. I’m particularly grateful for my Jujitsu sensei, who has been very helpful with the software — he was my point of call when I needed help. I also have some great friends in tech who I can call on when I am stuck on a technical problem.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am very involved in the Croydon community; I am the treasurer of Age UK in Croydon, Rotarian of Croydon Club (Currently President) and Governor of the local school. I decided to start my charitable service a few years ago because I want to help as many people as I can.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

How to manage staff — I’ve found that managing staff is the most difficult task. Everyone is different and understands things differently, so making sure your employees are clear on what you’re asking them to do before they do it can really save time further down the line. The importance of good communication — This links to the first point, as well as being so important when speaking with customers. Make sure you’re communicating clearly, with no jargon and changing your communication style depending on who you’re talking to, to make sure you really get your message across. Listen to others — Always take note of people’s suggestions and comments, even when they are critical. Listening is a key skill and the learnings you can gain by taking on board other people’s insights are invaluable. Lead by example — As the founder, people will look to you to guide them. So always be the one to show them how to do it and demonstrate the behaviours you expect from them too. How to overcome failure — There will be more failures than successes as a business owner, so learning that resilience to move on quickly from not only failures but successes too, will keep your momentum going, allowing you and your business to keep moving forward.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Successes and failures come hand in hand. I meditate regularly which helps me stay level-headed and focussed — although I admit no one can be level-headed all of the time! I remember when we went live on the App Store, I was so excited but soon the excitement turned to discouragement when Apple rejected the first version. My heart sank to my stomach. We had to work hard to resolve the issues they highlighted. Once we were on the App Store though, I was really proud of the achievement. During all that time, I had to stay focused and work on the task in front of me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be nice to each other; we are all humans. Say good morning or good evening to strangers — you never know what kind of day people are having and a smile and a nod can go a long way. Speak to your local street cleaner, shop assistant or bus driver and always say thank you when you leave the bus, or see the street cleaner or delivery person. The world is interconnected and we all need to work together for it to work.

