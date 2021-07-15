Ouassim Sadellah of Indietechsolutions.com: “Be true to yourself, your team and your clients”

Be true to yourself, your team and your clients: Transparency in any business is the key to growth, always be honest with yourself and what you can and can’t do, with your team on setting expectations and deliverables from them and your clients by communicating exactly what you can and cannot deliver.

With 15+ years of professional experience, Ouassim oversees project management and provides strategic planning support for IndieTech Solutions. His emphasis shifted toward nonprofit organizations in the last nine years though providing services at multiple levels, including web development, project management, budget management, hosting solutions analysis, web content management, web presence and IT security. With past roles as senior developer on large-scale website projects including the Amnesty International USA, American Farm Bureau Federation, U.S. Department of Energy Office Of Science and Earth Fare.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After many years working at a nonprofit, I noticed the lack of web agencies or IT providers in general working exclusively with nonprofits. Most of the tech vendors I worked with at the time, didn’t provide tailored services geared toward this specific niche. So after about 8 years in the nonprofit world, I joined a large Software company and another mid-size web agency to “get my feet wet” and learn more about the other side, especially the business side. And three years later I started IndieTech Solutions.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

For me personally it wasn’t just one moment, but an experience I had on daily basis where it was so obvious to me that most Tech providers at the time didn’t offer nonprofits solutions that speak to their specific needs.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Like any startup and starting your own business, everyone will tell you it’s hard, risky and challenging. I experienced all of that, and in my cases, I had to “give up” a secure salary and comfortable lifestyle to a new adventure. But if you really love what you do, you can make it work somehow. For me, the second year was the toughest and most challenging — it was hard to get new clients, still trying to figure out internal processes and building a team. Fortunately for me, I made some planning in advance and saved some capital for these days, so I was able to at least pay my bills and survive the storm.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

The key for me was confidence, trust and believe in yourself and your business that one day it will launch and be sustainable. Fortunately for us, we passed that phase and we are dealing with new challenges at the moment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

One of the first mistakes I made, not sure it’s funny, is go to Facebook ads with no experience at all and try to run ads there, believing that I will get new clients. I spent a few thousand dollars with zero conversion. I am not saying Facebook is not a marketing tool, but before considering it, please have a strategy.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We love working with nonprofits and it is personal for all of us here at IndieTech Solutions. As a provider of strategic web solutions for nonprofits, we’re already helping a lot of organizations out there. However, ours is not just any other service provider. We strive to, while building tools for organizations, make a great impact on society. That’s why at indietechsolutions.com, we specialize in building web solutions solely for nonprofits. So while we help these nonprofits make sense of the digital world, use technology to grow their organizations, and help them build technology solutions, we’re also glad that our work is not just used by these nonprofits internally, but also by the communities and people they impact. Basically, we believe in technology for good, and that’s what makes us stand out from the rest of the technology companies out there.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Being a company that builds websites and digital solutions for impact-driven organizations, our approach to thriving in the industry is certainly different. But we share a lot in common as technology companies — and I would recommend industry colleagues to consider the following:

Be purpose-driven: the easiest path to “burn out” is to not have a clear-cut purpose as a SaaS firm. So you need to understand and plan why you’re building this app or running this business, where you want to take it, and how you want your users to feel using the product.

Be purpose-driven: the easiest path to "burn out" is to not have a clear-cut purpose as a SaaS firm. So you need to understand and plan why you're building this app or running this business, where you want to take it, and how you want your users to feel using the product.

Set clear-cut, simple goals: you may have a larger purpose for building your SaaS business, but getting there requires small steps. Make sure these steps are organized into bit-sized goals and set time and expectation for each goal.

Measure results as you go: no matter how purpose-driven your SaaS business is or how focused your goals are, they can never be perfect. To avoid "burn out", always take time to look back — examine what has been good so far, what went wrong, what needs improvement, and how you can avoid future hurdles? While it helps you plan well for the future, it's also a great way of reducing stress as you build your product.

Be true to yourself, your team and your clients: Transparency in any business is the key to growth, always be honest with yourself and what you can and can't do, with your team on setting expectations and deliverables from them and your clients by communicating exactly what you can and cannot deliver.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Absolutely. My mentor, Mordechai, plays an important and crucial role in my success both personally and professionally, by sharing his wisdom, his support when times are tough, his advice when I make mistakes and his celebration when I achieve a goal. I highly recommend that everyone should have a mentor, not only for business but for personal life as well.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

As an agency that builds tools for nonprofits, it would be difficult to get the exact number of people using our products — but we’re pretty sure they will be in their millions. Looking at the number of organizations we have built solutions for, including the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, Amnesty International USA, and Casa In Action among others, the solutions we have built would reach every corner of the world since these organizations have broader societal impact worldwide.

During the pandemic, we took a direct approach to building digital solutions not just for nonprofits, but also for the people and societies that these nonprofits impact. This gave birth to our project, covidcoalition.net. This platform was built to help nonprofits and communities affected by the pandemic, and who needed resources to support their activities throughout. It got a lot of support and is used by many nonprofits and individuals in the impact-driven space who need access to the best resources to survive the pandemic.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

As an agency focused on social-change organizations, we understand the budget challenges and the word “monetization” usually sounds aggressive. Our only mode of monetization is the payment we get for building tools for select nonprofits.

We have built some tools, like the covidcoalition.net. But our purpose in this and any other tool we have built and managed in-house has been to impact the society and help nonprofits, philanthropists, and anyone in the social change sector to get help, connect, and share experiences.

While we have considered building tools to help nonprofits take care of a lot of things in the digital age, including donations, social media management, and event planning among others, this is still a market that we haven’t attached seriousness into when it comes to starting something. Hopefully in future, we would work on something great for the social change industry.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Creating solutions to relatable problems. I know that it’s very common for people to wake up, research a market, find a problem, and start building a solution. This is generally not a good way of building an app or SaaS. If you want to go far with your SaaS business, you need to be solving problems that you can relate to (either through yourself, a close friend, neighborhood is facing, or your family encounters). You can also use your knowledge in an industry that you’ve been working to build solutions for certain problems. While this makes it possible for you to build relatable and highly personalized solutions, it also boosts your passion in the project because you can relate to the pain you’re solving. Validation is the key to building what’s needed. Just because you see a problem doesn’t mean everyone that encounters that problem is going to buy into the solution you create. So before you bring your SaaS or app out, you need to validate the idea and see how your potential customers will welcome the product. But this doesn’t stop here. You also have to validate with your competitors. Working in this industry for many years, competitor analysis is one thing that I think people have overlooked. It’s one of the best way to build products and features that competitors in the same industry haven’t thought of. Find the right people. In all my years working in SaaS, one of the most important metrics to building a successful app is to find the right people. People who have similar passion in solving problems as you can go a long way to help you take your product from zero to one. Take it slowly. One thing I’ve seen many times with some people building SaaS is that they want to create the solution and get customers in the shortest possible time (you can call it cashing out). But this is a bad move. To succeed in SaaS, you need to build incremental solutions, adding more solutions and making tweaks as you go. This helps you identify new pain points to enrich your product experience.

