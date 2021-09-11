Orville Wright Of Oh Yeah Beats: “To accept an upset is not accepting failure”

To accept an upset is not accepting failure. You are simply accepting an alternate ending to one chapter in a story. With insight like this, you will be able to move forward instead of dwelling on past events. You can do so with a great attitude projecting positivity that can roll into you from others that witness your different outlook. These all bring more joy and happiness in your life through yourself and others.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Orville Wright.

Orville Wright is a singer, song writer, music producer, and sound engineer. He is persistent and charismatic in his ways to uplift multiple communities. He believes that everyone can and should succeed if they have great attitude and ambition to push forward.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely! I grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado. During my early childhood, I lived with my Aunt, Uncle, and two cousins, who happen to be Mexican. This was for a few years that my parents were away in the Armed Services. My parents came back safely and we then got a home in a town ironically named “Security”. Growing up in a predominantly multi-racial community, I learned how to connect with everyone. It was not easy at first. I was a kid with thick glasses, who just wanted to fit in. I often fought (mainly bullies) to defend others. I did not like the feeling of being made fun of or alienated because of my looks or character differences. I would try to be a class clown, looking to humor as a go-to. I remember a time that I drew on a desk for an entire class period and the teacher later discovered this. She realized that I was not only an artist, but my ADHD was in a league of its own. I found common interests with others through all aspects of life, earning me memorable friendships that made me who I am today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Music and my grandfather are who inspired me to pursue my career. I would love listening to the radio. I couldn’t wait for my favorite songs to cue in so I could record them on a cassette tape. I was singing and dancing often and more frequently at family functions. Boyz 2 Men, Mint Condition, The Jacksons, et cetera were bands that I would move to. My grandmother played the piano upright as we all stood around singing. I knew that music would be a part of my life from then on. I learned to play the piano around the age of 10 or 11. I also sang in some choirs as a young adult in church. I even learned how to operate the sound board for others. Following High School, I then started writing lyrics for songs and shortly after produced them. My talents in music are too great to turn my back on. I also loved building and designing cars with legos (toys). Most projects constructed were cars or engine components. So many family members and friends told me that I am going to be an automotive engineer. Many knew that my grandfather was a mechanic. I didn’t know how to move forward with cars until I was out of High School and in College. I then learned and picked up the trade of a mechanic. My thanks goes to my grandfather and music.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I attribute my success to the many enlightening non-fictional books I began reading within the last two years and some before. The Authors are Sanyika Shakur, Bobby Seale, Elaine Brown, Cornel West, Dame Dash, Kenyatta Griggs, George Orwell, and Ben Carson. All of the books I read from these amazing leaders have shown me ways to perfect my craft. They also show me different perspectives to have personally and in business. Had I not read many of their books, I would not have been as successful. Dame Dash and Kenyatta Griggs have a book entitled “Culture Vultures” that teaches readers about business and how to protect themselves more. Another thing I took from the book was how to handle life more personally as a husband. I feel that I have improved in the way that I communicate with others in business and my life. My thought process has been altered now as I become more considerate of others, thanks to the great literature.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I can mention an event that took place as a mechanic for local Fire & Rescue Services. I have to perform all the repairs on a fire truck and then test drive. On this occasion, I had to test drive the vehicle first and I got a big startling surprise. An outside vendor performed some repairs but overlooked one detail that could have severely injured me. I was driving down the road and the first 10 minutes were fine. Immediately after that, everything went wrong. The vehicle lost voltage on the gauge and I smelled and saw smoke from the front of the grill at a stop light. I knew I had to pull over off the road. I made the nearest turn, parked, and turned the truck off. I got out and the smoke was rolling out faster as I heard crackling. I lifted the cab (for a fire truck is the hood) and then I saw flames. I had to think fast. It occurred to me that I had a fire truck that is used to put fires out. I turned on the fire pump, jumped on top of the truck, and shot the water right at the flames. The fire went out and I was able to get the truck back to the shop. I can only imagine the media exposure this could have gotten if I didn’t take responsible and immediate action. I never heard of stories about a fire truck catching on fire before. This was a reminder for me that in moments of chaos, we really do apply the fight or flight response. I am definitely a fighter and I received my confirmation of my character this moment. It is something that I cannot forget.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I am working on multiple projects for others. I admire the work that I see people doing around me in my circle. They are all doing amazing things for others within numerous communities and deserve to be honored and praised. I decided to carry on this task by writing and producing songs for each one. I began with one person with great leadership traits, who is a friend and brother to me. I made him a theme song. So I suppose I will continue the same for the people who are doing amazing things for others. Uplifting those around for all to see in song is a great way of publicizing that good work is recognized and encouraged for humanity. I think that many will follow suit in trying to do more in and out of their communities. I also have some film projects that I am offering services to be later disclosed.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits that were tools for my success are loyalty, transparency, and persistence. I have customers that have given me the greatest support and I am happy to bring the same support back. I show my gratitude by offering special sales and promotional discount codes exclusively for the customers. The transparency I display is through my words and actions in business. I disclose with everyone my intentions and ultimate goals with the interactions I have. Also when I am uncertain, I will make it known that I am uncertain. I am always willing to learn new things so I can gain success on my journeys. The persistence that I exercise is my will to not quit until I have solved my conflicts. I never believe in giving up and my desire to win drives me to continue until the results I seek are achieved.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I am a good source to help others find joy because I have a true desire to connect with the human in others. I want to help all who I encounter to find joy and peace and have them discover the tools that allowed them to. Joy is a state of mind that everyone should experience for the world to function more collectively.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I do believe that we live in a “Me World”. The occurrences from individuals indicate that selfishness is in effect while selflessness is out the window. We are all dealing with conflicts that affect mental health but there are not many outfits that are addressing this for the population. In turn, the result is frustration, anger, and in some cases hate and self-hate. With issues like these not being addressed in the US, it is easy to determine how the numbers are low regarding happiness. I believe that there is a large number that want solutions leading to happiness but leadership is not offering true solutions to get us to that destination. Now it is on other small group leaders to step up and speak out for the masses.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Main myths and misconceptions about finding joy are truths I hope a majority knows and understands. We cannot find true joy in short-cutting or temporary relief efforts. Going forward with the intention of finding joy fast often leads to an upset down the road or immediately following. One story I can share relates to a past love experience that I had. I used to “jump” in and out of relationships often, not wanting to be alone. I would find a trait in a woman that I could love and rush into courtship. It would only be weeks and then the woman, or myself, would lose interest just as fast. One occasion ended with no words being exchanged so there wasn’t even real closure. Imagine the emotional let down simply from two people in a relationship not seeing eye-to-eye. I tried to short-cut right into “Hey everyone, this is my lady” and the results left me being asked “Hey, what happened with you and so-and-so?” Quick trips to the market only cut in to your gas mileage. We tend to think shorter distance can still give us the same experience as a long trip. That is never the case. Being happily married now, I indeed understand joy and happiness are not overnight deliveries unless we are speaking on self-will. Exercise patience and joy will arrive on and in time.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Mistakes that I have seen many including myself make is assume in situations without gaining full awareness. This is the worst thing we can do but the action takes place so often. We will assume that in a relationship or on a team how feelings aren’t being disregarded, expectations are being met, and that all is well. Take for example the TV series “Love at First Sight”. In most situations between couples, communication is not clear with intention and expectation detail. This occurs because one party assumes that there is no wrong-doing being inflicted on the other party. Feelings are not taken into consideration and the opportunity for clarification and understanding that leads to joy is missed. This happens in real life as well when parties are less considerate. We can never assume that we know entirely the matters outside of ourselves.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

5 things that you need to live with joy are Knowledge of self, having great friends, having a strong support system, knowing your purpose, having the will to accept less than your expectation.

Knowing yourself means to understand your strengths and weaknesses when calmness and conflict are present. To understand what place you are in mentally and where you would like to be makes a world of difference. Passive-aggressive people usually remove themselves from confrontational environments and others. That means they can identify the environment they are in and surrounded by. With understanding their limits, they will know how to move to find their peace. Great friends bring great energy. The positive vibes from a circle create constant energy that reflects on the majority of friends. Finding your “wolf pack” is finding your like-minded who strive to achieve similar goals. These people will share similar experiences with you and you will be able to grow together. Your support system will be a group of your biggest fans, your conscience, and sometimes your financial backers. They are present to help you get to your goals and accomplishments. It is a great feeling to know that if you want to work hard to do things like learn a new language, some close supporters will help you practice, cheer you on, buy some literature for you, and challenge you with the newly acquired skills. When you know your purpose, you have more focus to deliver in order to get to your goals. Your purpose will direct you to remain “planted” as you go about tasks, having a positive attitude and being ready to face more challenges. Similar to an athlete in a competition after several before. They are tired but they stand on the message of perseverance, so the drive will come into play as they display endurance and strength. Results give them feelings of accomplishments no matter the outcome to expectation ratio. This leads to the last topic on the subject matter. We will not always get the outcome we anticipate and our attitude is the reflection of our character. To accept an upset is not accepting failure. You are simply accepting an alternate ending to one chapter in a story. With insight like this, you will be able to move forward instead of dwelling on past events. You can do so with a great attitude projecting positivity that can roll into you from others that witness your different outlook. These all bring more joy and happiness in your life through yourself and others.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The best thing to do for the close friends and family is to be there for them whole-heartedly. There are going to be times that nothing is the solution for pulling the person out of the depression immediately. The presence from others is still powerful and encouraging. Also, the person who is down will be aware of the moral support subconsciously and very appreciative in realization at a later moment. As concerned friends and loved ones, help offer solutions and ways to change the path of emotion with excitement, giving the person some undivided attention. Effectively supporting the depressed person of interest requires reminding them that the “calm” is before and after a storm. Vocalizing that you are there for them is a great way to show your support and let them know that you are ready to help them make a move for an emotionally better place. Gifting helps with sentimental gestures and acts of love. Taking a load off of the person tends to offer relief that can allow them to shift their attention from what could be making them depressed.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My idea is a movement and collaboration that would inspire the masses to pay it forward twice. I actually wrote a song about it. The message is clear for everyone to pay it forward to two people. Often we think of the opportunity to help others but overthink and miss the opportunity by accident or intention. Instead, my movement will help inspire others with the word “GO”. If it is a gesture of exercising the immediate action to execute the good wills. As you stated, you never know what or who this can trigger. It can have an amazing domino effect for so much good to overcome the bad in most lives that turns the frowns upside-down continually. The idea though is to touch the lives of TWO. Ultimately the reach can be exponential and more positivity can flood the air.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to sit down with a public figure like Jamie Foxx. I have been a fan of his since the early 90s. I have enjoyed his comedy delivery and also his acting and directing skills. On top of that I feel like I could connect with him on the music side and just enjoy singing with him. He could definitely show me how to play the piano better too. I have seen him be a great human being and I feel he inspires no matter what scene he may be spotted on. I would feel honored and blessed to sit down with Jamie Foxx.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If readers want to follow my work, a great place to start is through social media. My handle across them all is @Ohyeahbeats. You can also find products and services on https://ohyeahbeats.com Also, watching Content Creators on YouTube such as SPECTECHULAR GADGETS, TECH VALOR, MC LOCSs & LIFE, and BarryJohnson is a good way to find out what tracks I have been working on. Show support to their tech channels and you can find my latest works for the world. We are a community and we rise by lifting others up.

