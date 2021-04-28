Organizing Strategies For the Pursuit of Excellence vs. Perfection

Below are my responses to a recent sublime interview experience that changed direction in the last minute.

Why do so many successful and powerful people trust you to help them?

I am diminutive in stature. I have unique alchemy of warmth, sincerity, altruism, boldness, genuineness, light-filled Illuminati, integrity, and evoke wisdom. These lend themselves to potential clients trusting me implicitly in the ephemeral moment.

They see me and what I have to offer them in black and white transparency. I provide real-time clarity to say yes or no. Meaning I was altruistically successful in how I gave to them. People interested in working with me are ready now, and taking time to ponder is not attractive or valuable. Decisiveness is a gift.

How do you describe what it is you do and how you became so proficient at it?

I bring clarity, organization, independence, and solace to various aspects of people’s lives, except financially. I work as a personal assistant, personal organizer, writer, researcher, dot connector, and consultant. I work either full-time for one principal, or I have clients whose projects range from a few hours, months to a few years.

I love to learn new knowledge. The topics I study for my curiosity always soon become valuable to clients and people in my life. I mindfully work daily on my process’, rituals, discipline, spontaneity, issues, failures, unsuccess’ and every part of myself intellectually, emotionally, psychologically, spiritually, and physically. It is crucial to the integrity of my work that I am both self-introspective and reflective. I strive for excellence vs. perfection and command vs. control. I am a polymath who studies autodidactically.

What is the secret to your method of helping others?

I draw upon emotional, social, and spiritual intelligence in real-time to provide the following: Assessment of the problem and suggest resolutions that are practical and or philosophical. Teach skills necessary for them to be self-sufficient going forward.

What are some of your maxims about life and business?

Authenticity, Boldness, Civility, Compassion, Empathy, Fortitude, Grace,

Humility, Integrity, Kindness, Moral Compass, Passion, Patience, Resiliency, Sincerity, Stoicism, Truth, Virtue

Who Inspires and influences you?

People who choose to embrace failures and adversity vs. victimhood. Mindfully use these experiences to become more evolved, empathetic, and better citizens of the world.

What advice do you have for our readers?

Each of us is looking for ways to reclaim personal power and control in our lives and surroundings.

Below are ways we can access who we are and want to be going forward:

Seek to define and reside in “healthy” vs. normal.

Strive for “excellence” vs. perfection when applicable.

Words matter when you speak to yourself. Try saying I am in “command” vs. control. The word command recalibrates you to become what you are seeking.

How we speak to ourselves privately in our minds shows up in everything we say to others and how we react. If you are unkind and not respectful to yourself, this appears in your demeanor with others in tone and treatment.

How we behave in private and alone is acutely palpable when we are with others.

How we speak and interact with others is a direct reflection of how we feel about our self-esteem.

Find ways to control ourselves and not what is outside of us successfully.

How do you deal with your own failures?

Accountability to Lisa and to the others my failure has affected.

I apologize.

Address the failure objectively and not defensively.

Suggest resolution(s) and or ask for advice on how not to create the failure again.

Continue the work at hand.

I have resigned.

I forgive myself.

Return to looking for new clients, projects, and work.

Tap into my resilient inner core.

How do you keep reinventing Lisa?

I am keenly aware of how unique my entire life has been. When I rise, I feel dual gratitude and passion for all that I have been given and experienced in life. Driven each day to find purpose, significance, and reciprocity for specific individuals, projects, and jobs that have come into my life. Compelled from the moment I rise until I rest to return to others what I have been given and imbued. Manifested by mindful pro-active tenacity and an unwavering belief that at the very least, I must engage my gifts in the following ways.

connect two people who can and will have a profound and prophetic influence on others’ lives.

write a manifesto or a missive to inspire others.



