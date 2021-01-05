Organizing and Time-Saving Tips for Busy Moms

Happy Fresh NEW Year. One of the things I was able to do with my extra time in 2020 was to write more. I created a few new e-books including this one with tips on how to stay organized as a busy mom.
This new e-book is an expansion of what’s included in the book From Frantic to Focused and includes practical tips on getting and staying organized and saving time at:
- home
- work
- car
- garage
- community
- travel
and even includes a sample weekly cleaning schedule. Enjoy these tips and enjoy your extra time. Click below to download and enjoy!
YES, you can share this ebook with your friends. Pass it on.