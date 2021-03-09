Organize your home. Organize your life

Having a home and maintaining a good household is not an easy task.

Especially, when you have kids, things could get chaotic very easily and you’ll feel like you’re under pressure most of the time.

The solution is to try and to organize your external surroundings to keep your internals focused.

Here are some tips to become more organized…

Put a name on it!

Label everything your hands touches, label your bed “Bed” if you have to!

Labeling will help you reach things maybe 20% faster and get on with your

life easier. You will not mix salt with sugar ever again.

Write it down!

Just writing a “TO-DO” list will motivate you, you’ll figure out what needs to

be down exactly and how much it will take. Create a binder with a page or

more for each one of your family, you could write medication doses,

children’s practice time, emergency numbers and maybe “whose turn to do

the dishes”, you could write anything and everything on a paper, in a binder or if you prefer it digital write on your phone. You’ll feel more put together & at ease.

Declutter, declutter and declutter some more!

“Declutter your life. Declutter your mind” a quote I read somewhere but a

very important one that I try to follow every day, this should be your motto,

try to declutter things from your life on the daily. Start with decluttering 5

things a day and move up to 10 things per day, even if it’s something very

simple, trust me you’ll feel better and different, good different.

Kitchens are safe havens.

Setting in your kitchen with a family member is one of the most awesome

times, you get to share secrets, gossip or anything so why not do it in an

organized, easy-to-look at environment. Start from the inside, organize your

cabinets (snacks-herbs-utensils-etc…), then work your way out, display

fruits on the counter for beautiful colors and put everything that is easy to

grab, establish a place for you and your family to make life easier.

Bathroom, please!

If you’re a family of more than two members, thing could be difficult with the

bathroom situation, everyone uses a different type of shampoo or has their

own towel and that could turn it into a big mess and some bathrooms are

small for all of that. What you need to do is make a pile for each one with

“you guessed it” a label to know which toothpaste belongs to whom, thing

won’t get so out of control and bathrooms will once again be a place to

relax.

Life is hard and chaotic, I know, but, take it step by step and you will get

there, just go easy on yourself.

