Organization Tips for Entrepreneurs | Destry Witt

For entrepreneurs, staying organized is absolutely crucial. If you do not have strong organization skills, your entire business can easily crumble. Here are some tips for entrepreneurs on being organized.

Review Your Business Plan

Your business plan is the holy grail of what your business is all about. It states what the purpose of your business is, how it will be run, and what your overall goals are. Life is never static; it is constantly changing. You never know when your goals might change or when a new necessity will demand your attention. This is why you should frequently look back at your business plan and assess whether it is up to date with current needs and goals. Set a schedule for how often you’d like to revisit your business plan, and do not be afraid to change anything.

Document Everything

Do not let any detail of your business go undocumented. It is very important to document everything that goes on in your business so that you have something to refer back to when you face a problem. For example, if you have issues with clients, you can just pull out your documentation to reference those things in the future should similar issues arise.

Archive your documents in various forms. Keep both paper and electronic copies. You can keep copies in numerous places. For example, if you are keeping electronic documents, you should save them in numerous places because electronic documents can easily be erased or lost. Electronic documents can be kept on numerous storage devices as well as in online clouds.

Paper documents can be copied and kept in numerous physical places such as your home, the office, or a storage facility.

Organize Everything Properly

Of course, it is unproductive to have a pile of paperwork and receipts sitting in the middle of your home; file things properly! Invest in folders, stickers, cabinets, drawers, paperclips, staplers, and whatever else you need to keep physical documentation together. If you need to reference events or expenses of the past or are applying for a grant, loan, or program, such documentation will surely prove to be beneficial.

Make Lists

Sometimes, it is easy to forget what you plan on doing or what you have already done. This is where lists come in. When you make a list, the numbers of items on it can be quite surprising. You may seem to have a few ideas swirling around your head, only to write them down and find out that you have a list of 20 things! Whether you are making a list for the day or for the year, setting goals and keeping track of what you have finished can help keep you focused, organized, and goal-oriented.

Destry Witt

Destry Witt has accumulated several years of success in the financial industry. As the Founder and CIO of RELiANCE Investing, Inc., Destry strives to provide his clients with the most beneficial approaches to investment management, financial planning, wealth management, and retirement planning. Destry is interested in the hot topics pertaining to his industry. He is also intrigued by how things like risk and opportunity play into the entrepreneurial journey.

