“Organization is key; Clutter and chaos can get in the way of your ability to focus” With Dr. William Seeds & Lindsey Teicher Goddard

Lindsey Teicher Goddard is an interior designer from Chicago, IL currently living in Seattle, WA. She founded The Objects Within in 2018 and its mission is to promote better physical, emotional, and psychological wellness through design and decor. Before founding The Objects Within she worked designing cruise ships, as well as residential design projects around the U.S.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

After college, I spent many years trying to find myself professionally. At one point, I even became a licensed mortgage loan originator; but I woke up one morning and felt like my professional life didn’t reflect the person I was or the person I wanted to be. I was highly stressed all the time and in a job that brought me no joy. It was then that I took a step back and really thought about the future I saw for myself.

I had always wanted to be a designer, but in the past, I had lacked the confidence to go after it. What if I wasn’t good enough? What if I failed? I had been holding myself back for fear of something not working out, but I hadn’t concerned how happy I would be if it did. So, I decided to go outside of my comfort zone and after my dream. I enrolled in a vigorous master’s program and a few years later I received my degree in Interior Design. From there, I never really looked back. A career as a designer was always where I was meant to land. Sometimes I wish I had taken a more direct path and started right out of college, but I think my prior professional experiences helped shape the person and designer I have become, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

While working as an interior designer for a cruise ship company, I found myself working with people all around the world. Whether designing custom carpets or developing custom fabrics/furnishings, I was amazed to experience firsthand how global the design industry was. As you can imagine, working with people halfway around the world resulted in lots of late night and early morning calls due to time zone differences and other sacrifices to make sure everyone was on the same page.

All the hard work and months of preparation proved well worth it in the end though, when our projects went from concept to reality. For me personally, I found the coolest part to be seeing all these people from around the world come together for one common goal. Despite language barriers and cultural differences, we united together for one purpose, where design almost acted as a universal language of which everyone was on the same page, bringing results beyond measure.

This experience pressed upon me the importance of teamwork. A team can be the people you sit within your office every day, but often teams span beyond the office walls and come in a variety of forms. It’s important to remember that we can’t do everything by ourselves and we can accomplish far more together than we can alone. We all need help and support if we want to make a lasting impact. I have always been the type to value teamwork, but this job in particular really heightened my awareness and served as a good reminder that it’s okay to ask for and accept help to get the job done.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when first starting was being too much of a perfectionist. I quickly had to learn that a major part of starting a company and running a business meant putting progress over perfection. Quite simply, things may not be perfect the first time around. Whether it be a website or a product, it’s important to remember that things are constantly evolving. If you get too hung up on what you could do differently, you keep yourself from moving forward.

I specifically remember when we first launched the website, I was obsessing over tiny details. All things that could be fixed after launch and most likely things that the average visitor wouldn’t even notice. I was so nervous to put something out there that wasn’t 100% perfect, but luckily my team stopped me from getting in my own way. I think that was the first time I learned to let go of perfection to keep myself moving forward.

Bottom line, there is always a reason not to do something, the key is learning when to push some of those things aside and take the plunge.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is my biggest supporter and cheerleader. Sometimes I think he believes in me more than I believe in myself. It is his support and faith in me that encourages me to go outside my comfort zone and after my dreams. He is actually the one who encouraged me to change my career after seeing how stressed and unhappy I was at my job at the time. Matt has taught me to take calculated risks and to always trust my gut, which has allowed me to grow and find success in my career as a designer. Some people are lucky enough to find this sense of encouragement from within themselves, but for me, it seems to always come back to him and I feel grateful to have him by my side on this journey.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I like to think we all leave small marks on the world as we go through life. In my case, I hope to help people create and live in environments that bring out the best versions of themselves. We are all greatly impacted by our surroundings and a well-designed interior space is one of the greatest resources we have to maximize how we experience our lives.

Can you share your top five“lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Organization is key. Clutter and chaos can get in the way of your ability to focus and simple organization around the home can give you peace of mind whether consciously or not. Pay attention to lighting. Never underestimate the power of natural light. It has the ability to really impact your state of mind and can set you up for a successful day. That’s why I take the time every morning to open my blinds and let the daylight in. It truly helps elevate my mood and gets me ready for the day ahead. Surround yourself with items that bring you joy. Maybe you love elephants, or a framed photo of your family dog brings happiness to your heart. Whatever it is that makes you feel good inside is a necessary item to have on display in your home. Essential oils are essential to your mental and physical health. I swear by peppermint oil for upset stomachs and to get my day going and love using lavender oil to ease my anxiety and relax at the end of a long day. There are a number of other oils I use as a part of my daily routine, and each comes with their own health benefits making them a great alternative for self-care. Make time for “me” time. Life can get hectic and it important to always take time for yourself. Take a bath, watch a movie, hit the gym or do whatever it is you need to be the best version of yourself. Stay hydrated. Drinking at least 8, 8-ounce glasses of water a day is one of the easiest things to do and it has great health benefits.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

For years I swore by scented candles, only to later learn that the wax and unnatural, manufactured fragrances used in them are extremely bad for you. Still, I didn’t want to abandon the good feeling I got from lighting candles around my home or miss out on making my house smell nicer. Then, I was introduced to essential oils and immediately became hooked to diffusing them. Not only do so many of them come with an amazing set of aromas, but they also have countless health benefits — making them an absolute win-win!

If I were to start a movement today, it would be to help eliminate the use of highly processed, manufactured fragrances and work towards replacing them with natural aromas that are not man-made. We can’t always control the scents we inhale throughout the day, so I think it would be nice if there were some sort of quality standards that had to be met to help us avoid inhaling things that are bad for us, every time we leave the house. This goes for candles, perfumes, cleaning products, etc.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Strive for progress, not perfection. You will make mistakes and that is okay. The important thing is to learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward. Be patient with yourself and set proper expectations, nothing happens overnight. Fake it until you make it. Confidence goes a long way, and you have to believe in yourself before you can expect others to believe in you. Business isn’t personal. You will face rejection and feel let down at times, but it’s important to be persistent and to keep driving forward.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

While I value all these topics, mental health will always be dearest to my heart. This is partly because of my personal struggles with anxiety and depression, but even more so because these are issues too many people battle alone. It is important we talk about the day to day challenges that come along with these [or similar] conditions and really help people find a means of managing and overcoming them without fear of judgment.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @theobjectswithin

Facebook: The Objects Within

Thank you for these fantastic insights!