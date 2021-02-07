Oreste J. D’Aversa: ” Choose your friends wisely”

As I noticed people losing their livelihoods I came to the realization that we are all here on this planet for a reason. And if we are here for a reason we must have inside of each of us the necessary skills to live our true ‘life purpose” which leads me to believe that there is a place for all of us.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Oreste J. D’Aversa, a Business Coach, Consultant, Corporate Trainer, University Lecturer, Author, Public Speaker, Spiritual Coach/Advisor. He is also an Inter-Faith (All-Faiths) Minister ordained by The New Seminary in New York City, New York helping people by offering spiritual guidance, helping find their true life’s purpose and living their true spiritual path. He has appeared on radio and television as well as having his work featured in various newspapers and journals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am the son of hard working immigrant family settling in New York City. I was taught at a young age that a good work ethic, strong character and a strong family life were all important aspect of being successful.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck was an instrumental book as a child and it reinforced many of the values that my family held as important. Furthermore, as a class project we wrote to the authors of our assigned book and she was kind enough to reply with a very positive massage to me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I started my college career going in one direction only to graduate and go another direction. If you are willing to be flexible and adaptable in life you will always find a path to pursue.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I believe many people do not have a “compass” for the direction of their lives nor do they fully utilize all of the tools they have been given as human beings.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The “story” of the entire book is that the book is a roadmap to take you where you are now and transformation yourself and end up with a new, better and prosperous life.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

As I noticed people losing their livelihoods I came to the realization that we are all here on this planet for a reason. And if we are here for a reason we must have inside of each of us the necessary skills to live our true ‘life purpose” which leads me to believe that there is a place for all of us.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I have helped and continue to help fine their true life purpose and in doing so people tend to feel more complete as human beings.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. Get to the root cause of problem — Is there a lack of jobs or is the real problem people cannot get education/training to perform these jobs. 2. There is too much “ME” thinking in society and not enough “WE” thinking.– We are a society. By definition, a society is a group of people and we should do what is good for society as a hole. Homeless does not benefit society. 3. Is a part of 2, there should be more community centers where towns people can mix and address local issues and problems together.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is a person that performs the duties of being the person in charge. A good leader leads by example, he/she talks the talk and walks the walk.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1a. We are more than our Physical Bodies 1b. Modern day life does not teach people to strengthen all aspects of their being (Physical, Mental, Emotional and Spiritual)

2a. Understand the reality of making a living in modern day life. 2b. Go to school for jobs to make society work. Professions (doctor, lawyer, accountant, etc.) or jobs that society needs to operate (Plumber, Chefs, Government employees, etc.)

3a. Understand the reality of Marriage. 3b. Marriage is a partnership, friendship with more dialogue than monologue.

4a. Choose your friends wisely. 4b. Friends can be a very big asset in your life if chosen properly.

5a. Take care of your body if you are planning to live a long life. 5b. everything in moderation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A. Plan your work and work your plan B. if you have no direction in life you will be end up wherever the winds of life take you, which happened to me by not having a clear direction in my life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would enjoy a breakfast/lunch with former President Obama as I would like to learn from him his leadership style, how he dealt with all the opposition in his life and where doe he see the future of the USA going.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.LifeBeyondThePandemic.com

www.MetroSmallBusinessCoaching.com

www.GodLovesYouAndMe.org

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!