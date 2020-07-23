ORDINARILY EXTRAORDINARY LIFE

Tell me about yourself.

“My name is Patrick P. Long. I am a father and widower living in St. Louis, MO. My wife Melanie passed due to complications from breast cancer in early 2019 and I am raising our four kids.” “I have a wide range of interests, and I am an avid supporter of the American Cancer Society and Camp Kesem, a camp for children who have a parent with cancer.”

What would you like to spotlight?

“My book – ORDINARILY EXTRAORDINARY”

“When my wife Melanie began suffering strokes in early 2019, we became engaged in a harrowing medical battle that lasted several weeks. As I struggled to maintain normal routines for our four young children, Melanie suffered mysterious episodes that continually impaired her speech.” “Throughout these events, I reflected on our lives, candidly recalling marital clashes, deep secrets, personal trauma, failures, and regrets, along with the recognition of Melanie’s indomitable spirit that bolstered me even when the fight was taken from us.” “I sought to set a positive tone for our family and vowed that we would thrive, even while being tormented by ordeals that showed how living that positive tone wouldn’t be easy.” “This is a captivating true story and a fascinatingly unique perspective of a surviving husband and father that is surprisingly uplifting.”

Tell me something you have overcome or success you have achieved.

“The most daunting thing I have ever overcome was myself. I confronted my own doubts, insecurities, and fears and rallied myself to achieve and grow.” “The strength I gained enabled me to overcome my wife’s death last year and write this book, which I now consider among my greatest personal and professional successes in my life.”

What would you like to achieve in 2020?

“I want to finally become what I sincerely believe is the greatest professional manifestation of myself, which is to be a successful published writer. I want readers to relate to my writings, be entertained, be inspired, be stunned, and hope for more!” “I want to establish a solid foundation in this vocation and spend the rest of my life thrilling readers around the world.”