OPTIMISM MAKES YOU LIVE LONGER

Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact. William James

I couldn’t agree more with this. There are various positive effects of having an optimistic outlook in life- stress-free mind, stress-free body, increased possibilities of attracting positive things in every aspect of one’s life.

Let us look at some life-changing habits of optimistic individuals, which contribute towards a happier, healthier, and longer life:

Optimists always tend to notice the half glass full and thus tend to respond positively to most of the seemingly negative circumstances and people in their lives. They tend to bounce back easily in the face of hardships. This in-built coping mechanism helps them avoid a lot of unnecessary emotional baggage and the resulting mental and physical stress.

Being habitual of counting their blessings every day, they are always in a positive mindset and thus able to manage all aspects of their lives-relationships, career, and personal –finance, growth, etc. mindfully and effectively. They can maintain a balance in their lives, and thus lead better, happier, and healthier lives.

Optimists have a positive self-image, and practice self–love to a great degree. They know the importance of taking care of themselves and thus tend to follow a routine of a healthy diet and having a regular fitness regime. They are also less likely to engage in addictions of any form like smoking, drugs, and drinking.

They are a living example of how the “Law of attraction” works. Their consistent inclination towards positivity helps attract positive people and circumstances into their lives, more often than not, and eventually shape their happy lives

They expect the best outcomes in their lives and thus tend to produce few bursts of stress-related hormones-Cortisol and adrenalin, which are majorly responsible for high blood pressure.

They practice positive self-talk and affirmations more often than others. This helps them keep their self-esteem and self-worth at a high level. When things go haywire, they tend to deal with issues objectively, without losing calm or engaging in blame-game on self or others. This solution-oriented mindset helps them avoid unnecessary stress and resulting health issues.

It goes without saying that optimism is the key to a happier, healthier, and longer life. Other significant benefits of hopefulness are better quality of life, higher energy levels, lower rate of depression, and maintaining a charming persona. The good news is: Unlike other in-built traits, which are difficult to learn, Optimism can be developed in one’s nature with practice.

Here are some hands-on practices which will enable you to stay positive:

Develop a gratitude journal and jot down a list of people, circumstances, and things you are grateful for in life

Open yourself to humor when things get rough, to lighten your mood and raise self-esteem

Spend time with positive people who lift you and see the brighter side of things

Practice positive self-talk, and don’t beat yourself up for every mistake

Identify your limitations and work on them one at a time, with the support of trusted friends and family members

Start each day on a positive note-e.g. affirm every morning that you will have a great day ahead

Like every other habit, developing a positive outlook will take consistent practice and willingness to make that shift. But practice will eventually lead you to the desired state.