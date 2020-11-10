Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Opportunity to learn & use technology

We are changing our world with technology - Bill Gates

This year 2020 about to have its end, But COVID – 19 pandemic, lockdown didn’t come to an end. We don’t know how it will come back to normal. In this lockdown time we learn many things. Starting from saving money for the emergencies, how to live with minimal stuff, how to spend time happily with family without going outside. We dedicated in learning new things, new habits, new hobby, skills. In one way the lock down period is a boon for us.

The important & worthy skill everyone learnt is… how to use technology especially children. Virtual classes made them to learn, explore more in technology. Children are handling the technology better than us. They got a chance to learn many things. Frankly says they are teaching us. Children learn many things apart from the formal education. That’s a good sign. Sure children will learn more in the future. Happy to see ten year old presenting their projects in ppt, submitting worksheets in the word programme. Preparing excel sheets for their time table. Its a good impact over them. They will learn more and shine more.

