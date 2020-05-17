Opportunities This Recession Is Giving; You might not know

The world today has been “call to duty” to battle circumstances causing abnormality to nature. Ever since the exordium, the whole nature has been fickle and the battle line is still on.

Well, time have to decide when it all going to be over.

What have you been doing every next day coming? This time of uncertainty has drawn many individualists behind, although, some others have no issue as the recession might plague them a little bit.

When “time” begin to express a new section of life, it hard to say it could bring the world at this moment.

Do you think it a waste? Waking up early, eating and not been able to go where or do what you want. Some people started saying already “this time shall not be added to my age” . You must have said something related if not expressed it in action without noticing. But have you try to take a look at what’s could be special about this moment.

No matter how a thing may look, it is made with two things; Advantage and Disadvantage. Advantage says how beautiful, Disadvantage says how unpleasant/awful.

To be opportune is a key factor, that if it loses, some doors in life might not be open. Take a look, there are some aspects in life you always want to meet up but because of busy works and there, you’re not opportune to give some time to yourself.

This might be.

Opportunity to Discover Real-self

no one knows it all, but every discovery is keeping our understanding Knowing oneself is the best flower that can be caught when life throws, expecting who to catch

Opportunity to Have a New plan

By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail. Our goals can only be reached through a vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act. There is no other route to success. Good fortune is what happens when opportunity meets with planning.

Opportunity to succeed

If somebody offers you an amazing opportunity but you are not sure you can do it, say yes – then learn how to do it later. Victory comes from finding opportunities in problems.

Opportunity to Build Faith

Thoughts frame your portrait, action paints it. When you trust your inner guidance and begin moving in the direction of your dreams (aligned with your individual gifts) you will be cloaked in an armor bestowed upon you by your guardian angel. Keep the faith. The vision is always for the appointed time. Be patient, prayerful and wait for the fulfillment of your visions.

Opportunity to End Conflicts

First they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. And then they attack you and want to burn you. And then they build monuments to you. All war is a symptom of man’s failure as a thinking animal. In dwelling, live close to the ground. In thinking, keep to the simple. In conflict, be fair and generous.

Opportunity to be Discipline

Discipline is the soul of an army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success to the weak, and esteem to all. Discipline is the refining fire by which talent becomes ability. With self-discipline, most anything is possible.

Opportunity to Discover a Career

The best way to predict the future is to create it. It’s through curiosity and looking at opportunities in new ways that we’ve always mapped our path.

Opportunity to study more