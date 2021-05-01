Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Opportunities don’t happen you create them – Jatin Chonkar

As aspiring entrepreneurs, leaders, speakers, and bosses, we must know that everything we think actually matters. If we are seeking Grow, we must think successful, inspiring, and motivating thoughts.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Entrepreneur Jatin Chonkar

Entrepreneurship is not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s for those who are well determined and have clarity of vision to create their ideas into reality. Having your own business at a young age is certainly a difficult task. As a youngster you may have to put in more hours and the returns would be negligible in the beginning. Even though entrepreneurship has its challenges, the journey can be a wonderful experience and extremely fulfilling if you are passionate about your dream. One such individual who is enjoying his entrepreneurship journey is a teenager Jatin Chonkar from Mumbai . Jatin Chonkar is a Digital Entrepreneur and today we are going to learn few things about Entrepreneurship from Him .

  1. Patience

For entrepreneurs, patience is understanding the thing that overnight success occurs after years and not after some days and months. Jatin considers himself blessed to have this life. He says, “It is all about the timing. There’s no rush to win the earth . Focus on your long-term way and make sure to never stop believing in your dream.”

2. Be passionate

When you are looking at finding out, pick a business or a focus that you love. There’s no point in working for yourself rather than “the man” if you hate your Field .You are ought to be responsible for babying your business, so if you are simply looking to make happy to your audience, you’re going about it wrong. Love what you do, first, and the right clients will come!

3. Seek Guidance

You might have heard this many times; however, effective communication no doubt is the major key skill that is also one of the major factor of entrepreneurship. So, if a person is beginning his or her business as well as requires assistance on it then an ideal way is to contact an expert who possesses good experience in the similar field and have knowledge regarding the same. This will resolve their qualms and questions and also help entrepreneurs in achieving a perspective that every entrepreneur must contemplate

