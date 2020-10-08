At the start of quarantine, I must admit the majority of my conversations involved guessing when it would be over. Once I sat in this temporary normal for a week or two I decided I could restart by doing what I do best, building positive habits or in other words putting operation minor momentum into full effect.

After that, I quickly reached out to my workplace and volunteered to give a workshop. If I was going to teach others the science behind habits, I knew it would hold me accountable to build my own.

I made SMART goals for my personal and professional life. These ranged from a consistent sleep schedule to learning leadership skills. I added an accountability buddy for each goal for connection and to ensure I’d accomplish what I was set out to do.

After setting my goals and my purpose for each. It led me to discover the most enjoyable tools to accomplish my new habits. I joined a virtual community with over 250 people from all over the world. I signed up for a variety of Airbnb experiences. One of my favorites was a cooking class led by the sweetest professional chef in Mexico City. I got to take it with my entire family, even though we are located in 6 different parts of the US.

I cherish hugging my family, seeing my friends, working, and taking a yoga class with a community surrounding me.

However, this time has given me the most wonderful opportunity to explore my passion, holistic health. I’ve met incredible people who I would have never had the opportunity to. I have had more conversations with the most important people in my life than I ever have prior.

This time has reinforced what is most important to me and confirmed that I have the power to accomplish anything if I have a strong enough purpose.

All of this has been done while letting the earth take the time she needs to breathe. I believe we all have the power to create fulfilling lives, even in times of uncertainty. If you’ve been wanting to try something but haven’t had the time, now is your moment. You can do anything if you put your mind, heart, and soul into it.