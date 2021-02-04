Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Open Your Mind and Let Crazy In

I was diagnosed at the age of 20-years-old as bipolar, and I’ve come out the other end saner than sane. It all started in 1986, when I left Goucher College in Towson, Maryland to go home for Christmas break. I knew something was awry. My father saw me for only a split second when he […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I was diagnosed at the age of 20-years-old as bipolar, and I’ve come out the other end saner than sane.

It all started in 1986, when I left Goucher College in Towson, Maryland to go home for Christmas break. I knew something was awry. My father saw me for only a split second when he declared in a totally freaked out tone that I was possessed by the devil. I thought to myself that’s odd. It’s Christmas and shouldn’t I be Santa’s elf helper instead of a misbehaving crazed devil in flaming hot hell?  But nope—my behavior warranted a visit to the hospital.   The next thing I knew, I was locked up in Johns Hopkins Hospital with no way to escape. Shortly after my arrival, I punched a nurse and was thrown into the seclusion room. Then came the first doses of my most memorable moment: down the hatch with my indigestible, disgusting tasting medicine.  The adventure continued to unfold as the nurses, with the help of the hospital guards, pinned me down—due to my abundant zeal and combativeness to escape.   They stuck me in my butt with a needle.  The possibility of breaking out of jail no longer existed. Those same nurses told my father that the amount of medicine given to me would put a normal person into a coma.  To say that I was “high” on insanity is an understatement.  My mind was blown out by horrific visions.

After some days, I was let out of the seclusion room and lead to an austere, nondescript office. My first taste of discrimination was about to occur.  Veiled in a misty foggy state, a nurse blurted out to me, “You’re bipolar and it’s not like winning Miss America, is it?” I replied, “no, it’s not, but you must think I am beautiful enough to be in Miss America and why can’t I be in Miss America? Being bipolar isn’t going to stop me.”  She silently looked at me in shock. I won! That moment started my reframing the ignorance of what people think of me because I am bipolar.

Another negative fallout from my bipolar label and—in many ways the most challenging that I’ve encountered—is the stigma, prejudice and discrimination.  The warped and twisted ugliness that existed in my former office and my family shocks me.  

At the Office. I took on a sales job at a prestigious jewelry store. A couple hours after mentioning my illness to my boss:  a fellow salesperson wrote the word “crazy” in big bold green letters on a yellow legal-sized piece of paper and flashed it at me.    A few months later—she eagerly asked me, “why don’t you quit?”   I piped up: “I quit on my own terms not yours.”  Shortly, thereafter, I left on my own terms, never looking back. 

With the Family.  A psychic bond of energy always intertwines you with your family long after you cease communicating with them. For instance, my sister.  She taunted me by repeatedly saying, “her friend was crazy, crazy—crazy.” I confronted her about her friend being bipolar.  She sheepishly responded “I wasn’t referring to you. Anyway, bipolar people are world creative geniuses.”  I retorted back that I was bipolar, crazy—and wow—a world creative genius!  Who knew?  I no longer talk to her.  I wonder about her though.  

Discrimination goes hand-in-hand with bipolar disorder, but what is bipolar?  It’s a chemical imbalance in the brain causing mood swings from mania to depression. Bipolar individuals experience the same highs and lows as other people not affected by the illness, but with larger oscillations and greater intensity.   As Johns Hopkins psychiatrist Dr. Todd Cox said to me, “Statistics from NIMH suggests that 2.8% of adults suffer from a bipolar disorder episode each year, and that an estimated 4.4% of U.S. adults experience a bipolar disorder sometime in their lives.  A large study of patients with Bipolar I Disorder revealed that 74% experienced psychotic symptoms.“ (T. Cox MD, personal communication, February 1, 2021).

The watershed moment:  I became Doctor Raymond DePaulo’s patient, the former Chairman of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He enlightened me about my illness, insanity and the discrimination.  He espoused that there is a connection between genius and bipolar disorder, but scientists don’t currently understand the genetic link between them.  Furthermore, he informed me that the best way to be successful is to work hard, be disciplined and strive for excellence. I marshaled my resources—that made all the difference.  Years later, Doctor DePaulo told me that he originally thought there was great possibility that my mind would not gel and that I would live in a half-way house.  Meaningful advice and elbow grease can be revolutionary. After all, I just started my company and nothing is holding me back.

In many ways, I think that bipolarity is a gift.  Though it has taken many years of grit to meld the positive and the negative sides together like overlapping circles—the middle being the best parts of each side—it enables me to think quickly; to be more creative; to be more driven; to possess more energy, to be more productive and to be successful on all levels of my life. 

What have I learned from my bipolar journey?  My choices about my illness, and all other choice for that matter, forge my character.  Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher, said your character is your destiny; your personality equals your fate, reflecting the type of life you have.

I am the only one who can marginalize myself with regards to my bipolarity. If my journey with bipolar disorder and how discrimination affected me and my response to it, inspires and helps others who suffer from bipolar discrimination, or any type of discrimination for that matter, my pilgrimage will be worth it.  

In conclusion, open your mind and “let the crazy” in—you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what we bipolar people have to offer.

Pichi Bellingrath McClure is a resilience expert. She helps people strengthen their personal leadership and overcome the impossible through her content, tools, and strategies. Subscribe to her biweekly Resilience Tips and follow her on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram. of Form

Subtitle

Toggle panel: Subtitle

Bottom of Form

    Pichi Bellingrath McClure, Life Coach and Motivational Speaker at Pichi LLC

    Pichi Bellingrath McClure is a nationally recognized motivational keynote speaker, Forbes contributor, and author who writes on self-help and prosperity. She helps people transform their adversity and challenges into personal development breakthroughs. Pichi’s inspirational story takes audiences on a transformative journey to build courage and achieve the impossible. 

    Pichi delivers her talks in a tactical way so that her audience not only leaves empowered, but also has the tools and strategies to implement going forward. Her methods to conquering roadblocks are unique yet simple and practical, transmuting people into self-driven leaders. Pichi helps her audience achieve peak performance in both their personal and professional lives.

    Pichi Bellingrath McClure comes from a long line of entrepreneurs. Her family founded the Coca-Cola bottling company in the late 1800’s. Though there are many heirs, Pichi coins herself “the penniless Coca-Cola heiress” as she was disinherited. But, that is not stopping her from making an indelible footprint before she leaves.

    Subscribe to her biweekly Resilience Tips and follow her on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Emotional Roller Coaster Of Being A Nurse

    by Ashleigh Boyd
    Community//

    Nurses Need Support Too

    by Ashleigh Boyd
    Community//

    Remembering My Mother

    by Mary Wilson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.