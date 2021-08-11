Onyi Moss: “I wish someone told me that creating a film series in a pandemic would not be an easy project”

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Onyi Moss.

Onyi Moss is a British Nigerian filmmaker and singer-songwriter based in Manchester, UK. She’s a creative powerhouse known for her unique style in storytelling using visually appealing imagery and has won multiple awards for her work. Introducing her music to the world in 2021, Moss is currently self-producing the film series “Black Women Are Soft Too,” which focuses on the softness in black women that is more often than not amiss in the depiction of black women in the media.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I was born and raised in Abuja, which is the capital of Nigeria. Growing up, my dad was an accountant, and my mum was an artist who loved gardening as well. My mum eventually quit her job as an artist to pursue a career in law. Back then, in Nigeria, I don’t know if this has changed now; there weren’t many opportunities for artists. Thankfully before she gave up that dream, I was already inspired by some of it. But in trying to be realistic, I knew I had to make a calculated decision as to whether I could sustain myself as an artist. The answer was an obvious no, given my circumstances, and so I decided to study accounting like my dad. I got a BSc on the subject just shy of my 20th birthday. Afterward, I managed to secure a job in a bank. I worked there for two years, and I saved some money before deciding to move to the UK to qualify as a chartered accountant.

Upon successfully gaining my ACCA qualification, I found myself struggling to get a job because I didn’t have relevant UK experience. At that time, I was sitting at home watching reality TV shows like The Real Housewives, Love and Hip Hop, and many more to distract myself from my own reality. One day, I stumbled across a show called Fashion Bloggers on E! It featured a group of women who were taking their own pictures and using that medium to tell beautiful stories. I said to myself, “Oh, I’ve always wanted to learn photography, and I didn’t even know you could teach yourself.” Yet, these women were self-taught. So that month, rather than pay the rent, I actually bought a camera, and I thought to myself, “Oh, if I’m not going to pay the rent this month, I better learn how to use this camera. That way, I can start earning from it.” Then began my journey of teaching myself photography through watching YouTube videos and going out to practice.

Not long after, I got a job in a bank. While working in the bank as a financial accountant, I was still teaching myself photography. I looked forward to the evenings and weekends as I spent them honing my skills. And eventually, as I started sharing my work online, people were coming to me saying, “Oh, would you teach me photography,” and I said, “Oh, I was just learning.” I didn’t know I was that good enough to teach people. But then brands started offering to pay me money to create content for them. I told myself, “Okay, I’m now getting this opportunity; I have a choice to make, I can quit and focus on this, I’ll give myself six months, and if nothing happens, then I can always go back to my job.” So in the summer of 2017, I made the decision to walk away from my full-time role in the bank to focus on my creative career as a self-employed individual. Since then, I’ve expanded on my work by teaching myself film, which made me fall in love with music again. I used to be in the choir growing up, and I’ve always wanted to have my own album. I find that when I’m putting a film together, the music helps weave the story beautifully, and it just reignited the passion I had for it. Hence why I went back to the studio to see if I can work on my own EP. And that’s basically the journey so far.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I’d say the funniest story would be me buying my camera and not paying the rent because of how it came to be. What I didn’t say earlier on was that my husband, who was the sole breadwinner at the time, put me in charge of the household finances as I was an accountant. So when the landlord didn’t get the rent, he got a call from the landlord saying, “We’ve not gotten your rent.” Then he rang me from work saying, “Onyi, can you double-check to see that the rent was paid from the bank account because the landlord is saying it’s been two weeks since our rent was due, and he still hasn’t received it” and I responded saying, “I actually bought a camera with the rent money.” And my husband’s reaction was gold. He just said, “Oh, really? Okay. Fuck it! We own a new camera.” And that was it. He said, “The landlord will get his rent when he gets it.” Thankfully our landlord was friendly and patient with us. And, of course, we eventually paid the back rent not long after.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I would say, for me, the most interesting people I’ve come across are probably the people I know in my day-to-day life. Those would be my friends because I’ve taken the time to get to know them, they open up to me, and I find their stories really inspiring. I see it as a way to connect with them, even more so on a deeper level. But if we’re talking about people that I’m not quite familiar with, I would say the people that tend to inspire me are people who take it into their own hands to tell their own stories, rather than waiting for someone else to do it for them. An excellent example to me would be someone like Issa Rae. Before she became really well known, I remember, this was also around the time I would have been unemployed; I was watching her show Awkward Black Girl, and I was telling my friends about it. You could tell it was done with a small budget, but it was this woman creating something for herself, rather than waiting for a big production house to come help tell her story. She took matters into her own hands. So I would say I find someone like Issa Rae very inspiring.

Growing up, there weren’t many black women in the media or on TV. So for me, Oprah was very key because she was almost like the blueprint of what could be for me as a black woman in Nigeria. Just seeing her doing amazing things and really impacting people’s lives in a positive way inspired me a lot.

Something I always say is, it’s very important for you to tell your story because if you don’t, someone else might do it for you, and you might not like the character that they make you out to be. Those are my own words, and I try to live by them as well, hence why I took it upon myself to start this film series. I can say black people and women specifically are not portrayed as soft by the media, and that’s all well and good. But the important question is, what am I going to do about it? I’ve been given this opportunity where I’ve been able to learn and teach myself the skills that enable me to relay this message that is important to me. So why can’t I be the person to tell that story? Why do I have to wait for someone else to tell that story? And here we are.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The most exciting project that I’m working on now is the film series because I want to get to know more black women who are out there and who have something to bring to the table, as well as inspire other black women across the diaspora. I find that very interesting. I’m looking forward to seeing where it goes, only because I’ve never done this before and I don’t know what it takes to succeed in this industry, but I feel like the fear, the challenge, and excitement of it all is something worth exploring. My friends are just as excited too. A couple of them have reached out to me. These are people who have nothing to do with the social media space, pitching me film ideas telling me, “Oh, there’s this stuff I’ve always wanted to do, but I feel like it’d be done better through film, and I think you might be the one to help out.” So I’m just finding it interesting because I’m like, “Well, I’ve only just started making films, but people want me to tell their story.” It’s an exciting new prospect.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I would say someone like Toni Morrison. Her writing is really beautiful. She’s an inspiration; Oprah too. She’s a great inspiration. A couple of people from my childhood whom I found inspiring were Onyeka Onwenu and Chaka Chaka.

Toni Morrison was a woman who faced many challenges, but was able to rise above them and channeled a lot of her energy into educating people by telling beautiful stories with her books and her words. She’s just someone that I find myself quite drawn to. Onyeka Onwenu is someone who is Igbo, like me, a woman who sings and tells beautiful stories with melody. And then Chaka Chaka did the same. She had a passion for her work and music. As a child, it made me dream of the possibility of one day telling my story through music. I just find these women really inspiring in their own right, in terms of the way they express themselves.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

So for me, the way I look at bringing change into the world, I feel like the change starts with me. If I have an ideal that I want to put out, I’m not one to necessarily tell people what to do, per se, so I embody the change that I want to see, and I live my life by expressing that change. In doing so, I feel like people get to see the impact of that change when they get to know you because they get to understand what drives this person, what makes this person be who they are, and it then opens up the question or the dialogue for you to then talk about your ideals. After all, what has made you who you are is part of who you are as a person because those are the things you stand for.

In my work, what I try to do, for the most part, is making sure that I pave a path that leaves the door open for other women like myself, who can then come along and also be able to hold space and tell their own story and let other people like them in as well. In most of these creative roles, you don’t really see many black women assuming those positions. Even in filmmaking and directing, you can count how many of them exist out there. So it’s all about actually living my ideals. And while doing so, ensuring to leave a legacy behind that truly paves the way for other women like me to come along and hold space as well.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I think there was definitely an “Aha Moment,” as Oprah likes to put it. I would say COVID had an impact on this film series that I’m working on because it allowed me time to slow down. My life previously went go, go, go. I was constantly working for brands, creating content for them, but I wasn’t focusing necessarily on my own personal projects, and COVID just slowed everyone down. But what it did for me was that it allowed me time to think and process my thoughts and say to myself, “What is the legacy that I want to leave behind? What is the story that I want to tell? And how can I best do it?” And then, as I started thinking about it, I recognized that I am someone who does enjoy being a soft black woman, but I don’t really see much of that representation. I mean, it was worse years and years ago, but even now, you don’t see much of it. And sometimes, you even have black people questioning other black women who assume this role because they might even say that this is not an authentic black woman. Especially since we’re used to seeing black women being strong and being this figure of strength, fighting for social justice and getting involved in activism and all of that. So when they see a black woman resting in softness, who just wants to be loved and pampered and nurtured, sometimes they cannot reconcile those two ideals. And I say that I am a woman who embodies this; I find strength in being soft, I find strength in resting in joy. Why don’t I see that image out there? And since I’m someone who embodies this, then maybe I could show people that this side of the black woman does exist. And in doing so, help shape and change the narrative that’s already out there.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I would say, my close friend. One of my close friends rang me and thanked me for starting the series because she’s a black woman. Not just any black woman, she’s a dark skin black woman. And when you begin to look at race issues within the black community, there is colorism, where the lighter you are, you’re held in high regard compared to someone who is darker-skinned. Taking brands into consideration, even when they’re open to letting black people in most of the time, the sort of black women that are acceptable to them are usually the black women with lighter skin. So my friend said to me, you know, for a really long time, she wanted to bleach her skin because she did not feel like a dark-skinned woman like herself could be loved or deserved love because that is just the society that she was raised in. So showing black women who look like us, who are embracing the beauty of life really hit home with her. Because the notion is that because she’s dark-skinned, she doesn’t deserve joy or doesn’t deserve to be loved or to be cared for, or doesn’t deserve the finer things in life, because she’s not the sort of woman who could embody that. Seeing the series has made her want to tell her own story and share her journey with other women alike.

Are there three things that individuals, society, or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Yes. The first thing I would say is to listen. In listening, you allow room for concerns to be heard which is what most people who have been through difficulty expect.

The next thing I’d say is to be open to dialogue. It’s one thing to listen, but it’s another thing to engage in the conversations that can bring about change. The government can play its part by working with those affected to really end racial injustice. To bring about racial equality, they could enact more laws that genuinely protect people of colour.

And finally, challenge the status quo. If society started to change the way we see ourselves — I would say more so within the black community because as someone who’s from Nigeria, there is no racism per se. Still, colourism is very prominent; many people bleach their skin because that’s the only way many people will notice them. If you’re not light-skinned, some people won’t want to be associated with you. So I would say even more so within the black community that we need to start questioning how we view other black people who are darker than us because we need to start dismantling that notion that just because someone is lighter than us, they’re much better than we are. And I’m hoping that through the series, we can start to question that thinking and say, this dark skin black woman enjoys embracing her soft side and deserves the beautiful things in life just as much as this black woman who happens to be light-skinned. There shouldn’t be some sort of reward just because you are lighter than someone. We should treat people by the measure of who they are as human beings, as opposed to by the colour and shade of their skin. When we start questioning this notion, we see that the black woman is just like any other woman. She has feelings. She’s soft. She’s also strong when she needs to be. She deserves to rest in joy and enjoy the beautiful things in life just as much as anyone else.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me before I started a career in filmmaking that you didn’t have to wait for the backing of a big production company to begin. In saying that, I should have known that you shouldn’t wait for one, but it’s the sort of thing where you’re dealing with the unfamiliar, and you don’t know where or how to begin. So I wish someone told me, “Do you know that you can just be a filmmaker? You don’t have to wait till you’ve got this production house behind you. You literally can start just the way you taught yourself photography. You can delve into it.” I wish someone told me that, but thankfully I figured that one out on my own.

Another thing I would say that I wish someone told me is that finding people with relevant experience or people who could guide you wouldn’t be easy because I’m yet to find a mentor. I’ve had to learn this on my own. I don’t have someone that I can ring up and say, “Can you let me just come and sit on your set and see how these things get done?” I don’t have that, and I know it’s not easy to come by because I’ve not been able to find someone, especially living in a place like Manchester. Maybe if I lived in London or L.A., it might be more accessible.

I wish someone told me that creating a film series in a pandemic would not be an easy project. I’m finding that out now as I try to navigate my way through it all. This means I can’t travel to people to film them, so I’m having to rely on other people, by finding other creatives on the ground, to film these people, and then send me the footage and all of that.

I also wish someone told me that even though you’re a small-time filmmaker, you’d have to protect yourself. Part of the delays with my episodes coming out is because I didn’t think I needed a contract. I was just thinking, “Oh, this is just a feel-good project.” But then I read about an experience recently of someone in legal woes because of content that someone else created that they were in, and I thought to myself, this could easily be me. I need to draft up a contract that actually protects me as an independent filmmaker because I really don’t have the means to go to court and fight any legal battles. So that’s something I’ve had to learn to deal with. And thankfully, I‘ve sorted it out.

Finally, I wish someone told me that it would probably cost a lot more than I presumed, even though it is an independent project. It’s quite possible that I won’t be able to do this on my own. I’m beginning to realize that I would eventually need a team of people to carry this series forward, and that’s where the cost will go up. Those are the five things I wish I knew before embarking on this journey.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would say you should consider making a positive impact because it’s a way for you to leave a legacy behind. In that same breath, I would also say, don’t just go and make a change because you want to make a change, as opposed to making a change that you strongly believe in. The only way you can, I believe, one can make an impactful change is if it’s a change that they believe in and that they connect with because if they do, they will embody that change. The best way to get people to consider an ideal is when they see it in action, so if you’re not embodying the change you want to see, and you’re just sitting there pontificating and telling people, “You do this, you do that and society will be better,” there’ll be a disconnect. But if you can embody the change you want to see and let your life speak for it, people will be inspired by your actions. A good example is someone like Amanda Gorman, who speaks through poetry. She’s not just saying poetry can change and can bring about unity, and she is actually writing poems that bring about change, which makes us find common ground, as opposed to pontificating. So once you start embodying your ideals and what you believe in, then that is the best way to bring about change.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Yes, and the person is Oprah because I feel like Oprah has changed so many lives. I am a product of her change, the change that she put out into the world, and I want her to see one of the products of her change because she embodied it so well. She is definitely one person that I would love to work with.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I would say my life lesson quote is — and I don’t know who said this, and I don’t know if this is a direct quote, but I think over time, as I’ve experienced life, I realize that nothing in life is black and white. Everything is full of greys. We might have our own perspective in life, born about our own personal experiences and where we find ourselves at that point in time in life. You might have your own conviction that your way is the best, but somebody else has a differing opinion as well and feels theirs too is the best way. There should be room for dialogue for us to understand people’s perspectives, where they’ve come from, and allow room for us to find common ground — to find things that unite us instead of something that divides us. I have learned not to be quick to judge because sometimes I say, “What if I was the one in that position who had a different upbringing?” I don’t even know how I would react because it’s my own personal experiences that made me the person I am today. I feel like not everything is entirely black and white. Sometimes it takes a bit of understanding to have an open mind, to want to relate to other people, and build a society that allows for co-existence without necessarily compromising on our values and ideals.

