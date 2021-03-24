Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Only You Get to Decide What is Possible for You (On Living with Epilepsy)

Something I don’t talk about often – but that you may know if you’ve been in my world a while and have read some my other posts – is that I have epilepsy.There’s a lot I could say about epilepsy – having lived with it for over 20 years now.For starters – it’s nothing to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Something I don’t talk about often – but that you may know if you’ve been in my world a while and have read some my other posts – is that I have epilepsy.
There’s a lot I could say about epilepsy – having lived with it for over 20 years now.
For starters – it’s nothing to be ashamed of. (Despite what my doctor wanted me to believe – telling me to keep it a secret from everyone when I was first diagnosed.) It’s a medical condition. It’s not worth the energy to be ashamed of it.
It’s also WAY more common than you think. (Did you know that about 3.4 million people in America live with epilepsy right now?)
It’s also different for every person with epilepsy – so my experience is not the same as everyone else’s, and I’d never claim to understand anyone else’s experience with it.
But what living with epilepsy has taught me the most – is something you’ve all heard me say before and will hear me say again: the only person who gets to decide what you are capable of is you.
I could have let my epilepsy define my life to the extent that it meant I couldn’t do things – like run marathons, run businesses, or go to law school.
But I chose otherwise.
I’m the only person who gets to decide what I’m capable of – no matter what my current situation.
The same is true for you.
Regardless of what you’re living with, dealing with, struggling with, etc., only YOU get to decide what you are and are not capable of.
Stop letting other people determine what you are or are not capable of.
It doesn’t matter what anyone else says you can or can’t do – it only matters what YOU say you can do.
It also doesn’t matter who says that you can’t do something – whether that person is your mom, your mentor, your best friend, or your spouse.
If someone (whoever they are) tells you that you can’t do something – I want you to give them the middle finger (okay, you only really have to do that in your mind) and think, “fuck you – watch me.”
Because the ONLY person who gets to decide what you are capable of, is you.
The ONLY person who gets to decide if you can or can’t do something, is you.
The ONLY person who gets to decide how life works for you, is you.
Stop letting anyone else dictate the reality YOU get to have.
You can have anything and everything that you want – but it ALL starts with you DECIDING that you can.
Yes, that’s a choice YOU get to make. (That’s true whether you believe me or not.)
Don’t let anyone else make it for you.
YOU get to decide what you are capable of and what’s possible for you.
So – what do you want?
Decide that you are capable of achieving it.
Decide that it is possible for you.
Figure out the steps you need to take to make it happen. (Get help if you need help figuring out what those steps are!)
Then take those steps. Refuse to give up. Keep going.
Only YOU get to decide what you are capable of, what you can and cannot have, and what is possible for you.
Act and live from that place and I promise you – you will get everything you want in life. <3

    Jess McKnight, Mindset Coach at Jess McKnight

    As a mindset coach, Jess helps driven, spiritual female entrepreneurs break through the barriers that are holding them back so they can scale their businesses and live the life of their dreams.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    looking in a mirror
    Community//

    Epilepsy: When you look in the mirror are you happy with who you see?

    by Stacey Chillemi
    alexis and stacey
    Community//

    Epilepsy Through The Eyes of a Caretaker (A Daughters View of Growing Up with a Mom with Epilepsy)

    by Stacey Chillemi
    stacey chillemi
    Community//

    Epilepsy: What’s Worse The Physical Pain or Emotion Pain of Epilepsy?

    by Stacey Chillemi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.