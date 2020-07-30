Online Dating During Covid-19: 9 Dating Tips for Men

Quarantine blues got you down?

Online dating isn’t looking so bad anymore, is it?!

As the world goes through massive changes beause of the Covid crisis, online dating is also evolving.

Here are a few tips and tricks that should help you navigate the scene. And who knows, you just might just end up finding love.

Let’s look at how you can make online dating work for you this year, during Covid-19.

1. Figure out what you want from the experience

Are you going online because you are bored and want consequence-free flirting?

Are you looking for something long term?

Are you looking for a casual hookup?

It is crucial to figure out your intentions before even activating your account. That way, you know exactly how to approach every encounter.

It also allows you to be honest with people you connect with so you don’t waste anyone’s time.

2. Use more than one photo, and make them count

These days, many people have caught onto catfishing on platforms, and the consensus is that one photo is never enough to give an accurate idea of what to expect from a person.

So, to get ahead, add more than a single picture.

Another critical aspect of the photos is that they need to be flattering and realistic. Always leave something for the imagination – shirtless pictures and bikini pictures are long outdated.

These are the photos your dating profile absolutely must have, according to matchmakers.

3. Include a bio

With bios, it is far better to have one that will not always be read than not to have one. A decent bio does wonders when it comes to sparking interest and getting potential matches to reach out to you.

It doesn’t need to be a long novel that tests the character limits. It could be a bunch of emojis, a joke, or a witty summary of who you are.

4. Be yourself – it works!

Yes, I know you have heard this for far too long. But it truly is the single most important piece of advice you can have when it comes to online dating.

Faking it will only land you into trouble. You will have to keep up the fake personality, which is honestly more work than it is worth.

So be authentic. I guarantee you there are people out there who will love every bit of you, quirks and all.

5. Don’t rush in

Quarantine season has condemned us to endless days of excruciating boredom.

You might have more time on your hands than you know what to do with. Do not use it for rushing your way into mistakes with online dating.

Instead, take your time getting to know the people you connect with and approach it in a slow and genuine way.

6. Pace yourself

Online dating platforms have seen a spike in user traffic in 2020. Whether you are on a general dating site or a niche platform, like AmoLatina you will have plenty of options to choose from.

It can be incredibly overwhelming and may even prevent you from actually forming meaningful connections.

So, pace yourself!

Use account pausing features to stop the flow of matches as you explore options with people you have already connected with.

7. Don’t hesitate to reach out first

It is 2020. This is the year where chivalry makes a comeback. Women out there want initiative more than anything else. So, show that you have it by making a strong first move.

It could be anything from a fun pickup line to an icebreaker question. And if you are entirely at a loss, say hey and play it by ear from there.

8. Show some character

With all the options for you to explore, you cannot afford to be lost in the crowd. So do your best to let your personality show. You don’t have to be a comedian or an expert at small talk.

Just show that you are invested in your conversations and getting to know who you are talking to.

9. Get creative with dates

Online dating does not just have to be texting back and forth and the occasional video call. Switch things up by trying different online dating ideas.

You could watch a movie together remotely, have a cook-off, play video games together, or do whatever else to hang out, get to know each other, and share interests.

