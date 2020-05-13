Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Takeaways From One Year in San Francisco

By
As someone who’ll forever consider the term New York Bitch a compliment, I expected labyrinthine acclimation challenges when I moved to San Francisco, a city so polite that even the Target says “hi.” 

While I like to call SF another world–one in which hiking is recreational, composting is sexy, and the speed of my inherent walking pace is wildly unrivaled–it’s not actually as different from NY as I anticipated. 

I have, however, learned and experienced things since moving here a year ago that I would not have expected. Here are some highlights.

Earplugs 

Living in Haight-Ashbury–perhaps the only place you’ll see a leashed cat wearing a tie-dye t-shirt–has afforded me the opportunity to quality-test many earplug brands. As I type this at 11am on a Monday, a gentleman is treating all of SF to an endless stream of dubstep by projecting it at approximately 1 million decibels from beneath my second story window. I, however, am spared the cacophony thanks to these earplugs. They are excellent, and until Bitcoin moons, I will say they are the best investment I’ve ever made.

    Larissa Bundziak

    Larissa Bundziak is a New Yorker living in San Francisco. She likes reading, exploring new cities & eating mochi ice cream.

