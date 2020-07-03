Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Oneness Isn’t Strange

One wonders ....

I posted a note on social media the other day as I wanted to acknowledge my friend’s beautiful soul. She was warmed by the note and so where others, as they too expressed their gratitude to one that is so filled with love.

It struck me however when I read a note by one woman in the comment thread where she said; “I don’t know you but wanted to also acknowledge ….” our mutual friend in the comment section below.

Interestingly, the need to say; “I don’t know you …” compelled me to want to reply: “Yes, you do. I’m a human being. A mutual friend to a kindred spirit.”

This could be a futile exercise in semantics and yet I believe that words matter. Your heart feels it before your brain can process it. Your language positions your emotional, physical and spiritual state. Your well-being. Your beliefs guide your actions. Your words translate those beliefs.

One belief that I would like you to consider is that; we are one. We are oneness. Our energy, our connectiveness, nature and the earths energetic force are all one. This may sound kinda woo woo and yet, in fact if you embrace this idea watch how your state of mind becomes more optimistic. More connected. More open.

Perception and state of mind are intertwined. When you’re feeling optimistic your outlook and how you see the world and others tends to be more open. When you’re feeling negative your demeaner tends to change. Your outcome and how you present yourself tends to be closed off. 

So, when you say something as insignificant (or so you think) as to; “I don’t know you” … it shifts the feeling to; “I don’t want to know you.”  It also tends to supress one’s curiosity and imagination. Yes, it can do all that!

When you think more openly, when you see more of life and the possibilities of our oneness, then you tend to lead with kindness, warmth and connectedness – that connectedness shows up and manifests in ways you may never think would prove possible, and yet it does.

I’m actually (now) pleased that those 4 little words; “I don’t know you …” evoked or sparked further thinking, or rather further ‘feeling’ as to how words affect us and move us to either a positive or negative space in one’s heart.

In closing …. (just kidding).

Amy Goldberg, Founder, Connector @ The Amy G Experience [Action/Growth Strategist, Well-Being Expert, Author, Speaker]

Amy Goldberg is the author of BE YOUR TRUTH and the founder of The Amy G Experience; creating, curating, and collaborating to inspire people (individuals, companies, teams, audiences) to #LiveThroughExperiences. Amy G. inspires you to create your life around experiences. Because it’s the experiences that make up your life. She can be found coaching, speaking, teaching, consulting, strategizing and collaborating for positive result-focused experiences. She is a connection specialist, with a powerhouse of energy. Amy challenges thinking, inspires change, and moves people and teams into action.

