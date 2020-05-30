Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

One World. One Idyllwild

Idyllwild Arts Academy announces its 24-hour virtual fundraising event, One World. One Idyllwild., which promises to be a spectacular showcase of Idyllwild arts students, alumni, faculty, and friends. Taking place on June 6 from noon PDT to noon on June 7, the special event, which is free and open to the public, will feature an array […]

By

Idyllwild Arts Academy announces its 24-hour virtual fundraising event, One World. One Idyllwild., which promises to be a spectacular showcase of Idyllwild arts students, alumni, faculty, and friends. Taking place on June 6 from noon PDT to noon on June 7, the special event, which is free and open to the public, will feature an array of pre-recorded performances that the public can tune in to any time from all over the globe at https://www.idyllwildarts.org/oneworldoneidyllwild/

In one of the school’s most ambitious efforts since their founding, Idyllwild Arts will bring together students, alumni, families, and friends on 6 continents, in 35 countries and 198 cities, with One World. One Idyllwild. The event will present the extraordinary aspiring student artists of Idyllwild Arts along with professional artists. All of the school’s creative disciplines will be represented in the showcase, which will include fashion that presents original styles by students, musical and dance performances, student films, visual arts presentations, and spoken word and musical theatre presentations. 

Idyllwild Arts provides an important platform for artists from all over the world to engage and build successful careers while making a difference in their communities. Many notable alumni will be participating in One World. One Idyllwild. These include famed American graphic artist and social activist Shepard Fairey, former American Idol finalist Casey Abrams, Ember founder and inventor Clay Alexander, and Celeste Headlee, the award-winning journalist, author, and speaker. In pre-recorded videos, they each speak to the importance and role of artists today as well as the impact of their time at Idyllwild Arts. 

One World. One Idyllwild. supports Idyllwild Arts’ ongoing mission to change lives through the transformative power of art by engaging professional artists and educators to offer unique educational programs for global citizens and provide scholarships for talented young artists to attend Idyllwild Arts’ world-class boarding arts high school and Summer Program. 
For the first time in the program’s 71-year history, Idyllwild Arts recently pivoted to virtual learning for its 2020 Summer Program, determined to continue inspiring artistic and creative spirit, particularly in these challenging times where art is vital to both expression and healing. The Summer Program recently debuted and runs throughout the summer with virtual workshops for students, aged 5 to adult, with a range of creative interests. Registration is now open for workshops at https://www.idyllwildarts.org/summer/summeronline/ and new workshops are being added daily. 

    Eraina Ferguson, Writer, Advocate, and People Lover at My Good Life

    Eraina Ferguson is a creative nonfiction writer currently penning a memoir about raising a daughter with autism and deafness. Her story was featured in “The New Haven Register” She holds an M.Ed in Education and an MAR in Religion from Yale University. Learn more about her here: erainaferguson.com

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    High School Summer Chamber Festival Orchestra and Festival Choir of Idyllwild Arts

    by Eraina Ferguson
    Community//

    Making Beautiful Music

    by Eraina Ferguson
    Community//

    The Impact of a Great Music Collaboration

    by Eraina Ferguson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.