Idyllwild Arts Academy announces its 24-hour virtual fundraising event, One World. One Idyllwild., which promises to be a spectacular showcase of Idyllwild arts students, alumni, faculty, and friends. Taking place on June 6 from noon PDT to noon on June 7, the special event, which is free and open to the public, will feature an array of pre-recorded performances that the public can tune in to any time from all over the globe at https://www.idyllwildarts.org/oneworldoneidyllwild/









In one of the school’s most ambitious efforts since their founding, Idyllwild Arts will bring together students, alumni, families, and friends on 6 continents, in 35 countries and 198 cities, with One World. One Idyllwild. The event will present the extraordinary aspiring student artists of Idyllwild Arts along with professional artists. All of the school’s creative disciplines will be represented in the showcase, which will include fashion that presents original styles by students, musical and dance performances, student films, visual arts presentations, and spoken word and musical theatre presentations.

Idyllwild Arts provides an important platform for artists from all over the world to engage and build successful careers while making a difference in their communities. Many notable alumni will be participating in One World. One Idyllwild. These include famed American graphic artist and social activist Shepard Fairey, former American Idol finalist Casey Abrams, Ember founder and inventor Clay Alexander, and Celeste Headlee, the award-winning journalist, author, and speaker. In pre-recorded videos, they each speak to the importance and role of artists today as well as the impact of their time at Idyllwild Arts.

One World. One Idyllwild. supports Idyllwild Arts’ ongoing mission to change lives through the transformative power of art by engaging professional artists and educators to offer unique educational programs for global citizens and provide scholarships for talented young artists to attend Idyllwild Arts’ world-class boarding arts high school and Summer Program.

For the first time in the program’s 71-year history, Idyllwild Arts recently pivoted to virtual learning for its 2020 Summer Program, determined to continue inspiring artistic and creative spirit, particularly in these challenging times where art is vital to both expression and healing. The Summer Program recently debuted and runs throughout the summer with virtual workshops for students, aged 5 to adult, with a range of creative interests. Registration is now open for workshops at https://www.idyllwildarts.org/summer/summeronline/ and new workshops are being added daily.