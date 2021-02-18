SLOW DOWN. TAKE A BREATH. GIVE YOURSELF A MOMENT TO REFLECT.

How does it feel to stop?

Does it make you uncomfortable to take a break from the constant movement of your life, even if you’ve been working from home?

If you’re someone who has many different life roles, you may feel a little uncomfortable in a moment of stillness. You may start to wonder who you are without a rush of adrenaline coursing through your veins as you jump from one to-do item to the next.

Many of us are so accustomed to moving quickly from one thing to another, without taking time to breathe, that we actually feel uncomfortable when we have space to think about what really matters.

SOME IMPORTANT QUESTIONS MAY TAP US ON THE SHOULDER.

How am I making a difference?

What am I about?

What do I care about?

What do I believe in?

What do I want?

Who am I really?

You may also realize just how exhausted you are. You may start to wonder if you really need to be operating in a perpetual state of more and more productivity. You may discover a need to learn a better means of time management (which is really about managing yourself).

IF YOU’RE FAMILIAR WITH THIS CYCLE, YOU MAY BE DOING TOO MUCH, ESPECIALLY WITH SO MANY EXTRA THINGS ON OUR MINDS THIS YEAR.

I specialize in working with burned out professionals and entrepreneurs who are feeling crabby, overwhelmed and spread too thin.

Maybe it’s a good thing to take a moment of reflection. Maybe it’s a good thing to seriously ponder the uncomfortable questions that arise in the stillness.

So, if you have found yourself in a quiet uncomfortable stillness, wondering what to do, and experiencing some of the thoughts mentioned above, take a moment and ask your wise inner self to bring you an answer in the form of a one-word intention that captures what it is you really want to create.

TRUST THE FIRST WORD THAT POPS IN YOUR MIND AS IT’S LIKELY YOUR INTUITION SPEAKING.

This will give you an easy way to step out of any discomfort when it arises. You can simply turn your focus to your word of intention and ask yourself how you can bring more of that to any given situation?

