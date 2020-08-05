Contributor Log In/Sign Up
One tip to save your relations

Relationships cannot grow without the proper amount of communication.

Relationships are very important in human life. No life will survive without relations. It may be our parents, life partner, children, friends, neighbors, teachers who ever it is each and everyone played a role in our life. In our busy schedule we can’t talk to everyone, everyday. We may be running in our own schedule. Sometimes we might even forget them. But this shouldn’t happen. We have to try to keep in touch with them . With this one tip you can save any relation of ours.

Communication

The one and only tool to save your relations..just talk . Communication is the best way to express yourself. No other tool can help more than expressing each other. Whenever possible talk to everyone you like your friends, family members… Whatever the situation may be, this is the best way to share thoughts, ideas. When speaking out everything you may feel free. Communicate whenever possible. Don’t leave any relations with misunderstanding. Care for the people who cares you. Caring is the best way of showing your affection towards other. A nice caring words will heal everything. Communicate in a respectful way. Though they are younger or elder respecting means adding more value to your relation, that makes your bond strong. Through communication save your relationships.

Good communication is the bridge between confusion and clarity

– Nat Turner

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

