One tip to do more everyday…

I want to do more ever… Everyday my to do list was a long one, ever be a long list because I want to do more everyday. Daily I thrive to finish it off as per list. But somedays I will win, somedays I lose. I never regret for that , I know one day sure I’ll finish as per plan. But I’ll keep on searching for ways to win my day.

One day while reading a blog post for productivity tips, I didn’t remember the author name but the words inspire me much. It was mentioned that don’t write your to do list, write your should list. Meaning write the things you should finish. Your to do list as your should list. So whatever you are writing in the list you should finish. So changed my can into should.. I can – I should. The words gives us a zest to do more, to do better. I will do more, do better. Not only me, lets all give a try to do more by turn our can into should…