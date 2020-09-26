Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

One tip to do more everyday…

The only way around is through... - Robert Frost

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I want to do more ever… Everyday my to do list was a long one, ever be a long list because I want to do more everyday. Daily I thrive to finish it off as per list. But somedays I will win, somedays I lose. I never regret for that , I know one day sure I’ll finish as per plan. But I’ll keep on searching for ways to win my day.

One day while reading a blog post for productivity tips, I didn’t remember the author name but the words inspire me much. It was mentioned that don’t write your to do list, write your should list. Meaning write the things you should finish. Your to do list as your should list. So whatever you are writing in the list you should finish. So changed my can into should.. I can – I should. The words gives us a zest to do more, to do better. I will do more, do better. Not only me, lets all give a try to do more by turn our can into should…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to get the job of your dreams in 3 simple steps

    by Mani
    Community//

    Don’t assume you will be less busy someday”, with Wendy Ryan

    by Ben Ari
    José Antonio Luque Olmedo/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    23 Innovative Ways To Set Yourself Up For Success in the New Year

    by Marina Khidekel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.