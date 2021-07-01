One Thing that Distinguishes a Mature Founder from an Adult Founder

Not losing your shit in a highly charged emotional situation is a sign of maturity.

This is it. This is that one thing.

The higher you grow as a founder the more emotional situations you’ll find yourself in. The market just makes no exceptions.

Not losing your shit is not about being indifferent and building walls. It’s about staying true to your values, stating your ground, and active listening.

You don’t win the war by screaming, calling someone names, crying, or slamming the doors. You win the war by strategizing while everyone else is panicking. So train yourself to stay calm, detect the root cause of the emotions of others, not go with the flow, detach from the situation, follow the path you chose not the one that’s dictated by circumstances.

One of the best exercises you can do as a founder is to train yourself to choose the priority and work on it even through the chaos.