Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

One Thing Companies Should Consider Investing Training Dollars On

Have you considered creativity? Any employer interested in creating an engaged, empowered, and skilled workforce, knows that investing in training and development is a priority. So, what topics are you training on? Logically, many companies will focus on training that leads to a direct return on ROI – like sales. Or they may opt for […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Have you considered creativity?

Any employer interested in creating an engaged, empowered, and skilled workforce, knows that investing in training and development is a priority. So, what topics are you training on?

Logically, many companies will focus on training that leads to a direct return on ROI – like sales. Or they may opt for other department or skill specific training. Logical, yes. But I propose that organizations can benefit in all departments and all skill areas, by training on creativity

Creativity in business is not defined as artistry. Creativity is a process of thinking that inspires idea generation, helps people find innovative solutions, and creates opportunities out of challenges. And creativity is a capacity that we all have!

When companies train on creativity, you are training the people in your organization to help solve problems, overcome challenges, and come up with new ideas — for you! And that is a skill that can bridge gaps between departments, position in the company, and give you returns on your investment that are greater than you can see – because creative thinking produces endless possibilities.

And since we are all innately creative (it’s a human thing), you are also reinforcing and nurturing a capacity everyone in your organization has a knack for. In this, consciously or subconsciously, you reinforce that people hold value to you for who they are, rather than what they can do for you. 

At worksmart we provide clients with the best of both worlds – by offering leadership and team development skills training through the lens of creativity, play, and experiential learning. 

For those of you who like bullet points (like me), here are some key benefits of training on and through creativity in the workplace:

  • Better teamwork and team bonding through a leveled playing field;
  • Increased workplace engagement and collaboration;
  • Improved ability to retain quality employees;
  • Increased workplace problem solving and productivity.
  • Retention of training information.

If you are an organizational or team leader and would like to join in on a complimentary monthly masterclass on team development & leadership training through creativity, message me on LinkedIn or email me at [email protected]

Van Lai-DuMone, Founder of worksmart, Disrupting Traditional Corporate Training Through Creativity | Keynote Speaker I Certified LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® Facilitator | www.worksmartadvantage.com at worksmart

Van actively works to rewrite the way we apply creativity in the workplace, instilling brave thinking in clients who are willing to disrupt traditional training methods. As the founder of worksmart, a progressive team and leadership development company; Van proposes that we are all innately curious and creative therefore good ideas can come from any level of an organization, and by cultivating idea sharing in the workplace, everyone has a chance to have their voice heard. And when that happens - company culture, performance, and innovation can skyrocket!

She studied Psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara and earned her MBA from Pepperdine University. With over 15 years of corporate and start-up experience, Her clients include game changers such as Google, LinkedIn, and MeUndies.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

How and Why You Should Continue to Train Your Employees Throughout Their Employment

by John Boitnott
//

The Future of Healthcare: “We can replicate the tactile sensation of surgery to help train doctors” with Zhouming Tang of Intelligent Haptronic Solutions

by Christina D. Warner, MBA
boost-employee-productivity
Community//

4 ways Learning Management System can help your organization boost employee productivity

by Andy Butcher

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.