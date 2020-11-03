One Thing Companies Should Consider Investing Training Dollars On

Have you considered creativity?

Any employer interested in creating an engaged, empowered, and skilled workforce, knows that investing in training and development is a priority. So, what topics are you training on?

Logically, many companies will focus on training that leads to a direct return on ROI – like sales. Or they may opt for other department or skill specific training. Logical, yes. But I propose that organizations can benefit in all departments and all skill areas, by training on creativity.

Creativity in business is not defined as artistry. Creativity is a process of thinking that inspires idea generation, helps people find innovative solutions, and creates opportunities out of challenges. And creativity is a capacity that we all have!

When companies train on creativity, you are training the people in your organization to help solve problems, overcome challenges, and come up with new ideas — for you! And that is a skill that can bridge gaps between departments, position in the company, and give you returns on your investment that are greater than you can see – because creative thinking produces endless possibilities.

And since we are all innately creative (it’s a human thing), you are also reinforcing and nurturing a capacity everyone in your organization has a knack for. In this, consciously or subconsciously, you reinforce that people hold value to you for who they are, rather than what they can do for you.

At worksmart we provide clients with the best of both worlds – by offering leadership and team development skills training through the lens of creativity, play, and experiential learning.

For those of you who like bullet points (like me), here are some key benefits of training on and through creativity in the workplace:

Better teamwork and team bonding through a leveled playing field;

Increased workplace engagement and collaboration;

Improved ability to retain quality employees;

Increased workplace problem solving and productivity.

Retention of training information.

If you are an organizational or team leader and would like to join in on a complimentary monthly masterclass on team development & leadership training through creativity, message me on LinkedIn or email me at [email protected]